Monica Kissling and Karina Schönberger have looked into the stars. In the blue News annual horoscope, the two astrologers reveal what you can expect in the new year.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The big blue News annual horoscope 2026: Astrologers Monica Kissling and Karina Schönberger have looked into the stars and tell you what they have in store for you.

Read the horoscope for your star sign - and get inspired.

2026 feels like a deep breath of fresh air after a long period of transition. What has grown, been shaken and tested in recent years is now finding its footing.

The new year invites you to live your vision - with heart, authenticity and trust in your own rhythm. Show more

Will things get better in the new year? Or will it get worse? Monica Kissling and Karina Schönberger know what the stars have in store for you in the new year.

The two astrologers have looked into the stars and tell you what they have in store for you.

All annual horoscopes 2026

Monica Kissling Monica Kissling alias Madame Etoile ist Astrologin mit eigener Praxis in Zürich und Präsidentin des Schweizer Astrologenbundes SAB. Sie bietet Beratungen für Privatpersonen und Unternehmen an, hält Referate, leitet Workshops und ist Buchautorin. Seit 40 Jahren ist sie regelmässig für Printmedien, Radio und TV tätig. Karina Schönberger Karina Schönberger ist Astrologin und somatische Prozessbegleiterin, spezialisiert auf verkörperte Astrologie und Astro Drama. Sie begleitet Menschen in fundierten Integrationsprozessen, leitet Workshops und Retreats, ist Co-Host des Podcasts AstroUnplugged und schreibt alle zwei Wochen einen tiefgehenden Newsletter zu den aktuellen Voll- und Neumondqualitäten.

More astrology