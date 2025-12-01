  1. Residential Customers
The big annual horoscope Astrologer Monica Kissling: "This is what awaits you in 2026"

Bruno Bötschi

27.12.2025

Monica Kissling and Karina Schönberger have looked into the stars. In the blue News annual horoscope, the two astrologers reveal what you can expect in the new year.

27.12.2025, 03:58

27.12.2025, 13:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The big blue News annual horoscope 2026: Astrologers Monica Kissling and Karina Schönberger have looked into the stars and tell you what they have in store for you.
  • Read the horoscope for your star sign - and get inspired.
  • 2026 feels like a deep breath of fresh air after a long period of transition. What has grown, been shaken and tested in recent years is now finding its footing.
  • The new year invites you to live your vision - with heart, authenticity and trust in your own rhythm.
Show more

Will things get better in the new year? Or will it get worse? Monica Kissling and Karina Schönberger know what the stars have in store for you in the new year.

The two astrologers have looked into the stars and tell you what they have in store for you.

All annual horoscopes 2026

Annual horoscope 2026. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2026Monica Kissling: "Courageous Aries will be rewarded with maturity"

Annual horoscope 2026. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2026Monica Kissling: "Gemini experience the breakthrough of a project"

Annual horoscope 2026. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2026Monica Kissling: "Taureans want to ground themselves professionally"

Annual horoscope 2026. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2026Monica Kissling: "Cancers should use their heart as a compass"

Annual horoscope 2026. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2026Monica Kissling: "Lions experience a turning point"

Annual horoscope 2026. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2026Monica Kissling: "Virgos find new career paths"

Annual horoscope 2026. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2026Monica Kissling: "Libra change their view of love"

Annual horoscope 2026. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2026Monica Kissling: "Scorpios don't like power games"

Annual horoscope 2026. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2026Monica Kissling: "Sagittarius opens up new horizons"

Annual horoscope 2026. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2026Monica Kissling: "Capricorn natives would benefit from a break"

Annual horoscope 2026. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2026Monica Kissling: "Aquarians ask themselves what they want to use their freedom for"

Annual horoscope 2026. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2026Monica Kissling: "A vision becomes tangible for Pisces"

Foto von Monica Kissling

Monica Kissling

Monica Kissling alias Madame Etoile ist Astrologin mit eigener Praxis in Zürich und Präsidentin des Schweizer Astrologenbundes SAB. Sie bietet Beratungen für Privatpersonen und Unternehmen an, hält Referate, leitet Workshops und ist Buchautorin. Seit 40 Jahren ist sie regelmässig für Printmedien, Radio und TV tätig.

Foto von Karina Schönberger

Karina Schönberger

Karina Schönberger ist Astrologin und somatische Prozessbegleiterin, spezialisiert auf verkörperte Astrologie und Astro Drama. Sie begleitet Menschen in fundierten Integrationsprozessen, leitet Workshops und Retreats, ist Co-Host des Podcasts AstroUnplugged und schreibt alle zwei Wochen einen tiefgehenden Newsletter zu den aktuellen Voll- und Neumondqualitäten.

