Former Viva presenter Gülcan Kamps has openly shared that she wants a second child - and can now rejoice. She is pregnant.

The 43-year-old and her partner Sebastian Kamps have been married since 2007.

The couple's first child was born in December 2021.

Kamps had already expressed her wish for a second child several times. Show more

Presenter and TV personality Gülcan Kamps is expecting her second child. "We are so happy," the 43-year-old announced on the social media platform Instagram. She also wrote in the post: "BABYKAMPS2 is coming", garnished with heart icons and hashtags such as #pregnant, #magic and #alreadyinlove.

Gülcan Kamps, who became known as a presenter on the music channel Viva under her maiden name Karahanci, married the entrepreneur's son Sebastian Kamps in 2007 as part of a reality format on TV. Her first child was born in December 2021, but she is keeping it out of the public eye.

The influencer has already shared several times that she and her husband want a second child. In April 2023, she wrote on Instagram: "I (we) decided yesterday to go ahead with baby no. 2 (if the universe cooperates)."