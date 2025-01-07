  1. Residential Customers
"Unimaginable tragedy" Aubrey Plaza speaks out for the first time about her husband's death

dpa

7.1.2025 - 22:09

Actress Aubrey Plaza speaks out about the death of her husband Jeff Baena. (archive picture)
Bild: dpa

Last week, screenwriter Jeff Baena died. The unexpected news shook Hollywood. Now his wife, actress Aubrey Plaza, has spoken out for the first time.

07.01.2025, 22:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • US director and screenwriter Jeff Baena was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on January 3 at the age of 47.
  • US media reported, citing the coroner's office, that the filmmaker had taken his own life.
  • His wife, "The White Lotus" star Aubrey Plaza, described the loss as an "unimaginable tragedy" and asked for his privacy to be respected.
Show more

Following the death of US director and screenwriter Jeff Baena at the age of just 47, his wife Aubrey Plaza (40) has spoken out. "This is an unimaginable tragedy," reads a statement from Plaza and Baena's family, which was obtained by Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

It continues: "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered us their support." Plaza and the family asked for their privacy to be respected.

According to the coroner's office, Baena was found lifeless by an assistant at his home in Los Angeles on Friday, January 3.

"White Lotus" star Aubrey Plaza mourns the loss of her husbandUS filmmaker Jeff Baena dead at the age of 47

Several US media outlets reported, citing the coroner's office, that the filmmaker had taken his own life.

Baena was a big name in the independent scene

Plaza, who is known for her roles in "Parks and Recreation" and "The White Lotus", and Baena had married in 2021 after a ten-year relationship.

The actress has appeared in Baena's films "Life After Beth" (2014), "The Little Hours" (2017) and "Spin Me Round" (2022), among others.

Baena was also known in the independent scene as a screenwriter. Together with director David O. Russell ("Silver Linings", "American Hustle"), he wrote the script for the biting comedy "I Heart Huckabees" (2004) about the search for meaning and life crises, which was filmed with Dustin Hoffman (87), Jude Law (52), Jason Schwartzman (44), Isabelle Huppert (71) and Lily Tomlin (85).

Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here:

  • These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.
  • Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch
  • Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch
  • Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch
  • Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:

    Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide

    Sea of fog: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent
Show more

