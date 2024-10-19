  1. Residential Customers
Close vote "Aura" is the youth word of the year

SDA

19.10.2024 - 13:10

Andreas Arnold/dpa

"Aura" is the "Youth Word of the Year" 2024, it was announced on Saturday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • "Aura" is the "Youth Word of the Year" 2024.
  • "Aura" landed just ahead of the term "talahon", according to the data.
  • The "Youth Word of the Year" has been around since 2008.
Show more

"Aura" is the "Youth Word of the Year" 2024. "Aura" took first place in a vote by the Langenscheidt publishing house among the top three terms. The winning word, which describes a person's special charisma and charisma, was announced live at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.

"Aura" was reportedly just ahead of the term "talahon" - a term for young men in fake luxury clothes. So-called talahons are causing a stir on social media, with some racist discussions about migration and youth culture. The term "scissors" came third in the poll. In youth language, "scissors" means admitting a mistake or taking the blame.

The "Youth Word of the Year" has been around since 2008, with "goofy" coming out on top last year. It describes a clumsy, silly person or behavior. Young people between the ages of 11 and 20 have only been voting for the Youth Word of the Year on their own since 2020. According to the publisher, the number of votes submitted was once again in the high six-figure range.

SDA

