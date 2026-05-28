It's no longer a secret: they are the GNTM winners - Gallery Aurélie and Ibo are the new "Topmodels" Image: dpa "Germany's Next Topmodel" 2026: Model Aurélie. Image: dpa This year, for the first time, the final of the model show took place in Los Angeles rather than Germany. Image: dpa It's no longer a secret: they are the GNTM winners - Gallery Aurélie and Ibo are the new "Topmodels" Image: dpa "Germany's Next Topmodel" 2026: Model Aurélie. Image: dpa This year, for the first time, the final of the model show took place in Los Angeles rather than Germany. Image: dpa

ProSieben wanted to crown the winners of the casting series "Germany's Next Topmodel" with the final show, but a leak the day before the broadcast came before that. So what else could the show offer?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The winners of "Germany's Next Topmodel" were announced the day before the final.

Aurélie and Ibo have now, not unexpectedly, been chosen as the new "Top Models".

Three men and three women made it through to the final show of the season. Show more

It was no longer a surprise: the winners of this year's season of "Germany's Next Topmodel" had already been announced the day before the final. Even though the broadcaster ProSieben initially spoke defensively of strategies to fuel speculation, it was revealed in the evening during the final show: Aurélie and Ibo are the new "Top Models", selected by Heidi Klum and others.

The show had already been recorded in Los Angeles in February - and therefore not in Germany for the first time. Three men and three women made it through to this final show.

They had all previously taken part in a shoot for "Harper's Bazaar". This resulted in pictures that ended up on the magazine cover - which, in addition to 100,000 euros prize money each, is considered a win. However, these fashion magazines were sent by post the day before the final, and some subscribers published pictures of them online.

This is the winner: Aurélie

Aurélie, a 21-year-old flight attendant from Pulheim near Cologne, beat 22-year-old nurse Anna from the Chiemgau Alps and 25-year-old Daphne, also from Pulheim, in the final. According to ProSieben, Aurélie had already landed several jobs and a shoot for a magazine cover during the course of the show.

This is the winner: Ibo

In the men's category, 21-year-old social media creator Ibo from Münster trumped his two final competitors, sales consultant Tony from Berlin (31) and admin Godfrey (34) from Vienna, in the final show.

ProSieben had announced a "final with real Hollywood glamor". The candidates put their skills to the test one last time on the GNTM stage with various catwalks and a photo shoot. Actress Sharon Stone, actress and singer Demi Lovato, singer Nicole Scherzinger, models Adriana Lima and Winnie Harlow as well as Dan and Dean Caten from the fashion brand Dsquared were among the guests.