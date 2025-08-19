Aurora Ramazzotti with partner Goffredo Cerza at an event in 2023. IMAGO/Future Image

Influencer Aurora Ramazzotti does not show her son Cesare's face on social media to ensure his safety - and to draw attention to the dangers of the internet for children.

Influencer Aurora Ramazzotti deliberately does not show her son Cesare's face on social media to protect him from the dangers of the internet.

She criticizes the practice of "sharenting" and emphasizes that posting children's photos often serves the parents more than the children.

For Ramazzotti, the safety and privacy of her child is a top priority, even if it goes against common influencer habits. Show more

Aurora Ramazzotti became the mother of Cesare Augusto over two years ago at the Sant'Anna clinic in Ticino.

Since then, the proud mommy has been posting lots of photos of her happy family on Instagram - sometimes with grandma Michelle Hunziker or grandpa Eros Ramazzotti. Only one thing is never visible: baby Cesare's face.

This decision, which she consistently implements, is based on her conviction that the internet can be a dangerous place for children.

In a new interview with the Italian newspaper "Il Messaggero", Aurora explained that sharing children's photos often serves the parents more than the children. She emphasizes that in an ideal world, sharing such images would be unproblematic, but the reality is different. "The internet is an unsafe place, especially for children who can't decide for themselves whether they want to be there," she says.

Her stance is a clear criticism of sharenting, the practice of sharing pictures and moments of your children online. Aurora emphasizes the risks associated with online abuse: "If we just educated ourselves a little about what's happening on the internet today, no one would feel comfortable."

Aurora Ramazzotti: "I understand the desire to show your children, but their safety is more important"

In addition to the dangers online, Aurora also points out the everyday safety concerns. She asks: "Do you really want your child to be recognized on the street when you're not around? And what if in 15 years' time they are upset that their childhood has been made public?"

For these reasons, Aurora only shows pictures of her son in which his face is not recognizable.

She admits that this decision can be difficult for many parents and influencers, but for her, the safety of her child is paramount. "I understand the desire to show your children, but their safety is more important. I hope my example will inspire others to follow a similar path."

