Aurora Ramazzotti and her fiancé Goffredo are set to marry in Sicily in early July. Screenshot Instagram

Aurora Ramazzotti is just days away from her big day: she plans to marry her fiancé, Goffredo Cerza, in Sicily in early July. But even before the wedding bells ring, a debate over her bridesmaids’ outfits is sparking criticism on social media.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aurora Ramazzotti will marry her fiancé Goffredo Cerza on July 4 at a castle in Sicily.

Before the wedding, she faced criticism because her bridesmaids apparently obtained their outfits through a collaboration with a fashion studio.

Despite the controversy, preparations are continuing, with Italian media reporting on an exclusively reserved venue. Show more

On July 4, Aurora Ramazzotti and her fiancé Goffredo Cerza will tie the knot in Sicily.

But even before the wedding, the bride is sparking debate. Aurora Ramazzotti invited her bridesmaids to the Turin fashion studio Aerenica, where they were to find inspiration for their wedding looks.

The supposed social media fairy tale sparked debate. As the online portal “Leggo.it” reports, the post was flooded with critical comments.

The accusation: Aurora Ramazzotti received the dresses for her bridesmaids merely in exchange for exposure. For many followers, this is a questionable practice. “Those with money get freebies, while we mere mortals have to pay,” wrote one user. Others criticized the fact that even a private event apparently isn’t funded out of her own pocket.

Yet collaborations between brands and influencers in exchange for social media visibility have long been common practice—especially for accounts with millions of followers. In the case of the soon-to-be 30-year-old, however, the issue seems to have struck a nerve.

While the debate rages online, wedding preparations are in full swing. Following invitations styled after the cult youth magazine “Cioè” and the bachelorette party in Morocco, Aurora is getting ready for the big day.

Wedding at the castle and a private concert by Dad

The wedding to marketing consultant Goffredo Cerza is set to take place on July 4 at Castello Xirumi Serravalle near Syracuse.

According to Italian media reports, the historic 16th-century estate has been exclusively reserved for several days to offer guests maximum privacy. Father Eros Ramazzotti is also said to play a special role at the wedding and is reportedly giving a private concert for the wedding party.