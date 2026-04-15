Katy Perry defends herself against allegations. (archive picture) Andy Von Pip/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

US pop star Katy Perry is being investigated in Australia on suspicion of sexual assault. The background to this are allegations made by actress Ruby Rose.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Australian police are investigating allegations against pop star Katy Perry over an alleged sexual assault in 2010, made by actress Ruby Rose

Perry firmly rejects the allegations and speaks of "dangerous lies".

The authorities are not commenting further on the case due to ongoing investigations. Show more

The Australian police are investigating US pop star Katy Perry on suspicion of sexual assault. The background to this are allegations made by actress Ruby Rose, who accuses Perry of an assault in Melbourne in 2010, as the police in the state of Victoria announced on Wednesday.

The police did not give any further details due to the ongoing investigation. Perry firmly rejected the allegations in a statement to the industry magazine "Variety". "The allegations spread by Ruby Rose on social media are flatly false and dangerous lies," it said.

In the statement, Perry's team emphasized that Rose had repeatedly made similar allegations against various people, which had always been denied by those affected. Rose, known for the series "Orange is the New Black", recently published her accusations online.

Perry, who became known worldwide with hits such as "I Kissed a Girl", "Hot n Cold" and "Roar", was recently in the headlines because of her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.