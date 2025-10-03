Australia's selfie stars: A visit to the smiling quokkas - Gallery Quokkas are considered the happiest animals in the world because of their "smile". Image: dpa With their cute facial expressions, quokkas have become internet stars. The animals from the kangaroo family hop around on Rottnest Island off the west coast of Australia. Image: dpa The young have just been born and are peeking out of their mother's pouch. Image: dpa Rottnest Island is all about the quokkas - even the souvenirs. Image: dpa A quokka selfie is highly coveted, but tourists should keep the necessary distance. Image: dpa Signs explain the correct way to handle the marsupials. Image: dpa Most tourists on Rottnest Island travel by bike - or by quokka bus. Image: dpa Australia's selfie stars: A visit to the smiling quokkas - Gallery Quokkas are considered the happiest animals in the world because of their "smile". Image: dpa With their cute facial expressions, quokkas have become internet stars. The animals from the kangaroo family hop around on Rottnest Island off the west coast of Australia. Image: dpa The young have just been born and are peeking out of their mother's pouch. Image: dpa Rottnest Island is all about the quokkas - even the souvenirs. Image: dpa A quokka selfie is highly coveted, but tourists should keep the necessary distance. Image: dpa Signs explain the correct way to handle the marsupials. Image: dpa Most tourists on Rottnest Island travel by bike - or by quokka bus. Image: dpa

Quokkas grin like crazy on social media. They have long attracted many international fans to an Australian island. But the smiles of the animal internet stars are just for show.

Because of their smiling facial expressions, quokkas are considered the "happiest animals in the world".

They have a stable fan base on social media.

But they don't actually smile at all. Show more

Round faces, cute little ears, beady eyes and seemingly always a smile on their lips: Quokkas have gained a reputation as the "happiest animals in the world". The little marsupials, which live almost exclusively on Rottnest Island off the south-west coast of Australia, have become an internet phenomenon - in times of global crisis, such sugary-sweet pick-me-ups tend to trigger a boom.

Whether videos, GIFs or memes - the quokkas, also known as short-tailed kangaroos, have long since won the hearts of users all over the world with their cheerful facial expressions. Of course, #quokkaselfie also has its own hashtag. But let's get this out of the way: They don't always smile. Patience is required to photograph them from the right angle - but when they do, they can't get the grin off their faces, at least in the smartphone pictures.

The illusion of a smile

"The fact that it looks like they're smiling is actually due to their unique jaw structure," says Arvid Hogstrom, Director of Environment, Heritage and Park Services at the Rottnest Island Authority. "It basically just gives them the illusion of smiling."

So be it. Because one thing quokkas are always: extremely cute, especially in these weeks when they have just given birth to their young, called "Joeys". They peek cheekily out of their mother's pouch every now and then, and some of them even venture out into the world with a little caution, but always close to their mother.

On the largely uninhabited island, where there are only a handful of tourist accommodations, a few stores and a few restaurants, quokkas are the superstars. You can't help but get the impression that some visitors have only planned a day trip from Perth to see the furry fellows up close.

No natural enemies on the rat nest

Although there are signs everywhere about how to interact with the animals, many tourists try to take one of the iconic "quokka selfies" at any cost. Experts on the island say that a distance of around two meters would be much better to protect them in the long term. Easier said than done, because if humans don't come to the quokka, the quokka often come to humans. The animals are extremely trusting because they have no natural enemies on their home island.

The animals are about the size of a well-fed domestic cat and lead a rather cozy life: they are nocturnal and like to snooze in the shade of dense bushes during the day. They often wake up in the early morning and late afternoon, when they hop all over the island in search of food. Grasses and leaves are on the menu - just like their relatives, the kangaroos or wallabies. Quokkas are sociable animals and usually live in family groups. Their life expectancy is around ten years.

The name probably comes from the language of the Noongar, the indigenous Australians of the region. They also call the island by a different name, Wadjemup. The island owes its more common, albeit somewhat strange, name to the Dutch captain Willem de Vlamingh, who landed here in December 1696. When he spotted the cute quokkas, he mistook them for oversized rats - and promptly christened the island "Rotte nest" (rat's nest).

Quokkas are considered an endangered species

According to estimates by the Western Australia Tourism Authority, around 10,000 to 12,000 quokkas live on the island. "However, the quokka population fluctuates seasonally and from year to year due to various natural environmental conditions such as rainfall and heat," says Hogstrom. Overall, quokkas are considered an endangered species.

As controversial as the selfie boom may be, it has positive side effects. "Tourism has helped raise awareness that quokkas are an endangered species, which has led to greater education about these unique animals," says Hogstrom.

In fact, the Rottnest Island Authority focuses on information rather than deterrence: even on the ferry, visitors are shown a video explaining that quokkas are in need of protection. Once on the island, signs, brochures and free guided tours explain how to encounter the animals without endangering them.

Strict rules - and high penalties

Clear rules apply: Touching and feeding are taboo. "Feeding quokkas can lead to problems with their digestive system and make them ill in general," explains Hogstrom. Even leaves from human hands are problematic, as the animals would otherwise forget how to forage naturally. Tourists should not offer water either - quokkas have learned to draw liquid from plants.

Touching the sensitive animals can make them ill. "It can even cause mothers to abandon their young if they detect an unfamiliar smell."

Anyone who breaks the rules must expect consequences. "Under Rottnest Island regulations, any physical interaction with a quokka can result in an on-the-spot fine of 200 Australian dollars (110 euros). It can also result in expulsion from the island," explains Hogstrom.

According to the expert, however, most visitors adhere to the guidelines and interact appropriately with the quokkas. And that means simply observing the animals in their natural habitat at a distance. After all, guests here are in the realm of the happiest animals in the world - and we want to keep it that way.