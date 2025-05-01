Austrian influencer Justin Bunyai, known for his crazy stunts on Instagram and TikTok, has survived a serious accident. According to media reports from Austria, the 24-year-old Viennese fell from a considerable height and lost his right arm.
His mother shared in an emotional video on social media that Justin underwent a twelve-hour operation after the fall, during which doctors reattached his arm.
She describes how her son fought tirelessly for his recovery over the last few days. Details of the exact circumstances of the accident or Justin's current state of health have not been released.
In her video, Justin's mother addresses the public directly and asks them to respect the family's privacy. She calls on people not to spread speculation or made-up stories about the incident. "We as a family don't know exactly what happened either," she explains. She concludes the video with an urgent appeal: "Pray for my family, pray for Justin. He is my everything!"
Justin Bunyai is a well-known influencer in Austria
Justin Bunyai has 132,000 followers on Instagram and 611,000 on TikTok.
The influencer delights his fans with his humorous clips about the peculiarities of Austrians and Germans.