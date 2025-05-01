Austrian influencer Justin Bunyai suffered a serious fall and had to undergo surgery. Screenshot Instagram/justinbunyai

Viennese TikTok star Justin Bunyai's life was in danger after a fall. His arm was saved in a dramatic operation. It is still unclear how the accident happened.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Austrian influencer Justin Bunyai survived a serious fall from a great height and lost his right arm.

Doctors performed a twelve-hour operation to reattach the severed arm.

Details of the exact course of the accident are not yet known. Show more

Austrian influencer Justin Bunyai, known for his crazy stunts on Instagram and TikTok, has survived a serious accident. According to media reports from Austria, the 24-year-old Viennese fell from a considerable height and lost his right arm.

His mother shared in an emotional video on social media that Justin underwent a twelve-hour operation after the fall, during which doctors reattached his arm.

She describes how her son fought tirelessly for his recovery over the last few days. Details of the exact circumstances of the accident or Justin's current state of health have not been released.

Appeal to the public

In her video, Justin's mother addresses the public directly and asks them to respect the family's privacy. She calls on people not to spread speculation or made-up stories about the incident. "We as a family don't know exactly what happened either," she explains. She concludes the video with an urgent appeal: "Pray for my family, pray for Justin. He is my everything!"

Justin Bunyai is a well-known influencer in Austria

Justin Bunyai has 132,000 followers on Instagram and 611,000 on TikTok.

The influencer delights his fans with his humorous clips about the peculiarities of Austrians and Germans.

