Rushdie has been blind in one eye since the assassination attempt on him in August 2022 Jacob King/PA Wire/dpa

In an interview three years after the assassination attempt, the British-American author Salman Rushdie describes how much the attack still affects him today.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Salman Rushdie is still suffering from the physical consequences of the knife attack in 2022, in which he lost an eye and one hand was permanently damaged.

In an interview, he says he wakes up in the morning and immediately thinks to himself: "Damn, I can't see anything with my right eye."

The perpetrator was sentenced to 25 years in prison in May 2024.

Rushdie deals with the attempted murder in his book "Knife". Show more

More than three years after the assassination attempt, author Salman Rushdie (78) still reports on the health effects of the attack. "The fact that you lose an eye and have a hand that doesn't work properly is something you notice all the time," the British-American writer told the magazine "Tatler", according to the PA news agency.

The assassin stabbed Rushdie more than a dozen times during a reading by the author in August 2022. The knife severed his optic nerve - since then he has been blind in one eye and always wears glasses with a darkened lens. Rushdie spent weeks in hospital and in a care facility after the attack. In May, the assassin was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Assassin "did not look at Rushdie once"

According to PA, Rushdie told Tatler magazine that he could not simply accept the injuries he had suffered. You wake up in the morning and immediately think to yourself: "Damn, I can't see anything with my right eye." You can't get used to it, you "just have to live with it". "I don't think: 'Oh, that's okay. I still have another eye'."

Rushdie's assassin (center) was sentenced to 25 years in prison in New York. (archive image) Adrian Kraus/AP/dpa

Rushdie also revealed his thoughts about the attacker. "I found him very inconspicuous, this little runt," he said, but even "inconspicuous little idiots" could kill you: "Which he almost did, and he didn't look at me once."

Several years passed between the attack and the court proceedings. That was a long time to process and recover from what had happened: "So I just answered the questions I was asked and went home," said Rushdie about the trial.

The writer dealt with the incident in his book "Knife: Thoughts after an Attempted Murder", published in April 2024. He had feared for his life long before that: in 1989, the then Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini had called for the author's assassination because of the novel "The Satanic Verses", which was considered blasphemous.

