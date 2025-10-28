More than three years after the assassination attempt, author Salman Rushdie (78) still reports on the health effects of the attack. "The fact that you lose an eye and have a hand that doesn't work properly is something you notice all the time," the British-American writer told the magazine "Tatler", according to the PA news agency.
The assassin stabbed Rushdie more than a dozen times during a reading by the author in August 2022. The knife severed his optic nerve - since then he has been blind in one eye and always wears glasses with a darkened lens. Rushdie spent weeks in hospital and in a care facility after the attack. In May, the assassin was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Assassin "did not look at Rushdie once"
According to PA, Rushdie told Tatler magazine that he could not simply accept the injuries he had suffered. You wake up in the morning and immediately think to yourself: "Damn, I can't see anything with my right eye." You can't get used to it, you "just have to live with it". "I don't think: 'Oh, that's okay. I still have another eye'."
Rushdie also revealed his thoughts about the attacker. "I found him very inconspicuous, this little runt," he said, but even "inconspicuous little idiots" could kill you: "Which he almost did, and he didn't look at me once."
Several years passed between the attack and the court proceedings. That was a long time to process and recover from what had happened: "So I just answered the questions I was asked and went home," said Rushdie about the trial.
The writer dealt with the incident in his book "Knife: Thoughts after an Attempted Murder", published in April 2024. He had feared for his life long before that: in 1989, the then Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini had called for the author's assassination because of the novel "The Satanic Verses", which was considered blasphemous.