Quiet but warm: Benedict Cumberbatch delighted his fans at the Zurich Film Festival on Monday - some of them only came for a quick look at the star.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you Benedict Cumberbatch attracted a huge crowd of fans at the Zurich Film Festival.

Many fans were hoping for autographs or selfies, but many came away empty-handed despite a long wait.

The 21st Zurich Film Festival , or ZFF for short, takes place from September 25 to October 4.

Hours of waiting and lots of hope: on Monday afternoon, fans gathered at the Zurich Film Festival to see one of the biggest stars of this year's ZFF live - Benedict Cumberbatch.

"I just want to see that the man is real," said a young woman from Iran. Others were hoping for an autograph or even a selfie - and some of them had been standing at the festival center since the morning. "I've been standing here for three hours for nothing," complained one fan, who did catch a brief glimpse of the star in the end, but came away empty-handed.

Some traveled just for Cumberbatch, many were overwhelmed - despite all the disappointment. "Thank you for being here - enjoy the evening," said one fan. Even if not everyone went home with a souvenir: The encounter with the "Doctor Strange" star will remain unforgettable.

