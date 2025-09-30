  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Selfie with "Doctor Strange" Autograph hunters besiege Zurich for Benedict Cumberbatch

Vania Spescha

30.9.2025

Quiet but warm: Benedict Cumberbatch delighted his fans at the Zurich Film Festival on Monday - some of them only came for a quick look at the star.

30.09.2025, 15:05

30.09.2025, 17:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Benedict Cumberbatch attracted a huge crowd of fans at the Zurich Film Festival.
  • Many fans were hoping for autographs or selfies, but many came away empty-handed despite a long wait.
  • The 21st Zurich Film Festival, or ZFF for short, takes place from September 25 to October 4.
Show more

Hours of waiting and lots of hope: on Monday afternoon, fans gathered at the Zurich Film Festival to see one of the biggest stars of this year's ZFF live - Benedict Cumberbatch.

"I just want to see that the man is real," said a young woman from Iran. Others were hoping for an autograph or even a selfie - and some of them had been standing at the festival center since the morning. "I've been standing here for three hours for nothing," complained one fan, who did catch a brief glimpse of the star in the end, but came away empty-handed.

Colin Farrell at the Zurich Film Festival.

Colin Farrell at the Zurich Film Festival"Maybe I shouldn't wear shorts in the sauna anymore"

Some traveled just for Cumberbatch, many were overwhelmed - despite all the disappointment. "Thank you for being here - enjoy the evening," said one fan. Even if not everyone went home with a souvenir: The encounter with the "Doctor Strange" star will remain unforgettable.

More in the video above.

More from the department

More about the ZFF

Colin Farrell at the Zurich Film Festival.

Colin Farrell at the Zurich Film Festival"Maybe I shouldn't wear shorts in the sauna anymore"

Opening Night at the ZFF. Sandra Studer speaks plainly about open relationships

Opening Night at the ZFFSandra Studer speaks plainly about open relationships

Distinguished visitor at the ZFF. Max Loong reveals why Hollywood stars love Zurich

Distinguished visitor at the ZFFMax Loong reveals why Hollywood stars love Zurich