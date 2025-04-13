The first asparagus are being harvested in Rafz in the Zurich Unterland - without any heating, but protected under foil tunnels. blue News shows you how to prepare asparagus correctly - and which mistakes you should avoid.

The film raises the temperature by a few degrees due to the accumulated warm air. "We're talking here about a premature ripening of the plot," explains Benjamin Keil, farm manager of the asparagus farm.

Green and white asparagus are grown here on around 10 hectares each. Whether white or green is a matter of taste and doesn't really matter for cultivation, as they are basically the same plant. The fields can simply be switched from white to green.

The white spears grow underground, protected from light, and must therefore be pricked "blind", which requires some skill and practice. The green asparagus come to the surface, where they get their color from the sunlight and can simply be cut off above the ground.

Asparagus is an intensive crop, according to information from the asparagus farm in Rafz. The plants remain in the same place for ten years and require a lot of energy from the soil.

With green manure, wheat seeds, the particularly fertile Terra Preta soil instead of artificial fertilizers and as little plant protection as possible, the farm strives for regenerative cultivation. Thistles are combated with natural products such as lime and milk.

Fresh asparagus squeaks

If you want to know whether the asparagus is really fresh when you buy it, there are three ways to tell: The cut should still be moist and not woody.

The spears should also not be bendy. "Fresh asparagus breaks", according to the experts at Spargelhof. And finally, the squeak test also reveals the age. If you rub two fresh spears together, you will hear a fine squeak.

The best way to store asparagus

After buying, wrap them in a damp tea towel and store them in the vegetable drawer of the fridge to keep them fresh for longer. Shelf life: approx. 3-4 days.

Cooking green or white asparagus Both varieties can be cooked in salted water (1 tbsp salt to 2 l water). Bring the water to the boil, turn down the heat, add the asparagus and cook over a medium heat, but do not boil any further.

Cooking time for green asparagus : 5-10 minutes. This also applies to purple asparagus.

Cooking time for white asparagus : 10-15 minutes, very thick spears need 20 minutes. The asparagus are cooked when they give way when pierced with a knife and slide off the knife themselves.

Tip for more flavor: For white asparagus, add 1 tbsp butter, 1 tsp sugar and the juice of half a lemon to the cooking water.

Other preparation methods, for example with steam: Instead of boiling them, you can also steam asparagus in a pan or in a steamer. When steaming in a pan, the cooking time is extended by approx. 2-5 minutes; in a steamer by 12-30 minutes, it is best to follow the manufacturer's recommendations. Asparagus can also be cooked in the oven or grilled. Show more

Don't throw away leftover asparagus

Delicious things from the leftovers Asparagus soup made from leftovers or peelings? Don't just throw away the asparagus peelings and ends. After cooking the asparagus, put the peelings and ends in water and boil them. Keep this stock for the next asparagus soup. The stock will keep for up to 3 days in the fridge and 3-5 months in the freezer.

You can also use leftover asparagus in a salad or as a sandwich. You can find delicious recipes on swissmilk.ch , for example. Show more

Avoid these mistakes during preparation

Be careful when cutting: Cutting at an angle. Schumacher is Managing Director of the Association of South German Asparagus and Strawberry Growers in Bruchsal, Germany. Cutting the spears into pieces not only ensures an attractive appearance, but also increases the surface area. This has a practical effect: the asparagus pieces release more flavor from the very first bite, and they also absorb more dressing in salads, for example. In terms of size, Schumacher advises small pieces, three to five centimetres has proven to be a good size.

Fry them too hot: The tender heads should never be directly exposed to high heat. Otherwise there is a risk of uneven cooking - mushy on top and still firm to the bite underneath.

Freeze the asparagus: Do not cook or blanch the asparagus. It is sufficient to peel them well and freeze them raw. When preparing, add directly to boiling water - without defrosting first. Please note that the cooking time is reduced. Just a few minutes are enough for it to be firm to the bite and aromatic.

Be careful when choosing the ingredients: Garlic, for example, is not a good choice as it overpowers the taste of the asparagus. Salami or ketchup are also not suitable.

Which wine? Asparagus is considered to be picky when it comes to pairing with wines, as its taste profile is characterized by a slightly bitter note, writes the German Wine Institute. This is something that fruity grape varieties with a very stable acidity structure do not particularly like. Silvaner, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris and Müller-Thurgau are completely different. Their gentle acidity and aromas, which are delicately reminiscent of pears, apples, nuts and flowers, manage to gently caress the white gold and bring out the best in this combination. You can find more wine tips Asparagus is considered to be picky when it comes to pairing with wines, as its taste profile is characterized by a slightly bitter note, writes the German Wine Institute. This is something that fruity grape varieties with a very stable acidity structure do not particularly like. Silvaner, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris and Müller-Thurgau are completely different. Their gentle acidity and aromas, which are delicately reminiscent of pears, apples, nuts and flowers, manage to gently caress the white gold and bring out the best in this combination. You can find more wine tips here Show more

