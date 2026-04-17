A rare sight at Madrid Zoo: a newborn orangutan baby clings tightly to its mother - a touching moment that shows the role zoos play today in the conservation of endangered species.

Christian Thumshirn

Modern zoos no longer see themselves merely as exhibition venues, but as part of international conservation programs. The aim is to preserve endangered species in controlled breeding programs and to build up genetically diverse populations.

Although reintroduction into the wild is the long-term ideal, it is rarely successful in practice. The dangers in the original habitats, such as deforestation, poaching or human intervention, are often too great.

Species conservation or animal husbandry?

The Bornean orangutan in particular shows how dramatic the situation is. The species is considered critically endangered and populations have declined massively in recent decades. The main reason for this is the destruction of their habitat through palm oil plantations and illegal logging.

Every birth in human care is therefore carefully recorded - as a small building block to secure the species, at least in the long term.

The video shows just how close the bond is between mother and cub, and why such moments are more than just cute.

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