Worst date? Bachelor candidate Lorena: "He picked me up by public transport"

Carlotta Henggeler

23.10.2025

Cati, Lorena and Marlene want to win the heart of Swiss bachelor Danilo. In Speeddate, they reveal which dating no-goes are a killer criterion for them - and which pick-up lines don't work for them.

23.10.2025, 16:55

16 women vie for the Swiss Bachelor Danilo Sellaro. From Monday, October 27, 2025 (8.15 pm, 3+), they'll be putting their claws out in the battle for the Swiss Rose Cavalier.

blue News has organized a speed dating session with Cati, Lorena and Marlene. What are their absolute dating no-goes, embarrassing pick-up lines and real red flags? The Bachelor contestants spill the beans.

The answers can be found in the video above.

