Danilo Sellaro will be handing out roses on 3+ from the end of October 2025. 16 women are vying for the Swiss Bachelor. How good are his flirting skills? blue News met the 30-year-old for a love interview.

The hot flirting starts again on 3+ at the end of October: Bachelor Danilo Sellaro hands out roses to the 16 ladies.

How good is Sellaro at flirting? "I don't bother with pick-up lines - I get hit on," says the 30-year-old. That's why he gives himself a straight five - on a scale of 1 to 10 - when it comes to flirting.

New bachelor Sellaro promises one thing in advance: "I've done it a bit differently to my predecessors." The reality TV tourist with Italian roots doesn't want to reveal any more.

He is no longer a novice when it comes to flirting in front of the camera: he has already appeared on several TV shows - from "The Bachelorette" with Andrina Santoro and "Are You The One?" to "Ex on the Beach" and "Bachelor in Paradise".

And Sellaro has further TV goals. He wants to go into the container for "Promi Big Brother" and into the jungle camp for RTL. For now, he'll be warming up on 3+ from October 27.

