Bachelor Danilo Sellaro has been facing stalking allegations for some time. Now a report has brought new details to light. 3+

He is currently handing out roses on television to find his dream woman. But according to a court ruling, current Bachelor Danilo Sellaro is said to have stalked his ex-girlfriend.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A court order prohibited the current Bachelor Danilo Sellaro from approaching or contacting his ex-partner Aurelia Lamprecht in 2022.

The Basler Zeitung newspaper reported that Sellaro had harassed her with numerous phone calls, messages and food orders.

Sellaro rejects the accusations. Show more

The current Bachelor, Danilo Sellaro, was not allowed to approach his ex-girlfriend for six months because he was allegedly stalking her. This was reported by the "Basler Zeitung" newspaper with reference to an official ruling by the Frankfurt am Main district court, which is available to the newspaper.

Accusations of stalking arose as soon as Sellaro was announced as the bachelor. His ex-girlfriend Aurelia Lamprecht posted an Instagram story in which she wrote: "At the time, I tried to tell you what happened through the flower. Now I just hope that no one gets hurt and that those involved take care of themselves." She then shared information about stalking. She didn't mention Sellaro by name, but public opinion was clear.

Lamprecht and Sellaro met in 2021 while filming "Are You the One - Reality Stars in Love". They broke up just a few months later because Sellaro allegedly cheated on Lamprecht.

The "Basler Zeitung" report now confirms the stalking allegations. According to the court order of 13 June 2022, Sellaro was prohibited by temporary injunction from entering Lamprecht's apartment, coming within 50 meters of her or her apartment and contacting her. This applied until December 13, 2022.

According to the Basler Zeitung, Lamprecht had credibly demonstrated that Sellaro had "unreasonably harassed her by repeatedly stalking her against her express will or following her using means of long-distance communication".

Numerous messages and food orders

According to the ruling, Sellaro "repeatedly called Lamprecht from January to June 2022 and sent numerous WhatsApp messages and emails asking her to contact him". He also ordered food to her address several times.

While stalking will not be a criminal offense in Switzerland until 2026, "stalking" has been enshrined in the German Criminal Code since 2007 and can be punished with up to three years' imprisonment or a fine.

Lamprecht was represented by Media Kanzlei in Frankfurt, which also uploaded a video about the case to its social media channels.

Sellaro "firmly" rejected the accusations in an interview with the "Basler Zeitung". "I may have overreacted emotionally, for which I apologize in retrospect," he told the newspaper.

The media company CH Media, which owns the 3+ channel, informed the newspaper: "As with all participants in The Bachelor, Danilo Sellaro was asked to provide a current criminal record. There were no objections." No further comment could be made for reasons of privacy.

Aurelia Lamprecht shared the "Basler Zeitung" report in her Instagram story. She wrote: "Here is another public clarification. For a given occasion, because the whole thing is still being twisted and people prefer to claim otherwise instead of finally taking responsibility for it or perhaps even apologizing officially."

