Bachelor Dennis Marbacher has made his decision: he presented his last roses to Venance from Brig-Glis VS. Picture: 3+

Bachelor Dennis Marbacher gave out his last rose tonight. One candidate claims: "He could be my man for life."

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On October 21, the 13th season of "The Bachelor" started on 3+. Tonight, Dennis Marbacher gave out his last rose.

Until the time finally came, TV viewers had to listen to a lot of not particularly clever love and life advice.

In the final show, the four candidates Amina, Mabel, Michèle and Venance fight for the heart of the 32-year-old, 1.95-metre-tall handsome man from Zurich - by almost any means necessary.

In the end, Rose Cavalier Dennis gives his last rose to ... Venance!

The 29-year-old from Brig-Glis VS can hardly believe her luck and can no longer utter a complete sentence after the decision - but at least the kissing still works perfectly. Show more

The chances of this love affair lasting more than a year? The odds are bad. Very bad, in fact.

It has long been known that getting to know and fall in love on television has its pitfalls. Bachelor couples only manage to maintain a relationship for more than a few months in exceptional cases.

But hope dies last, after all.

"Hot, hotter, Dennis"

The final show of "The Bachelor" aired on the 3+ TV channel this Monday evening. It was the 13th edition of the reality format for the Swiss TV channel, but for the author of these lines it was the very first episode ever.

And then I sit on the sofa, like many other people in this country, and watch the TV. Four women made it to the final:

Amina (28) from Wahlen BL. Mabel (21) from Lucerne. Michèle (25) from Zurich. And Venance (29) from Brig-Glis VS. And for all four of them it's as clear as day: "Hot, hotter, Dennis."

In the final show, Bachelor Dennis Marbacher gives it his all once again - and shows what he's got. Picture: 3+

"These four women are in the final for a reason. It was definitely a very hot affair," says Bachelor Dennis Marbacher.

The 32-year-old has been indulging in his hobby of French kissing acrobatics in recent weeks. Many TV viewers were already asking themselves: Is his mouth in danger of becoming sore?

The Rosenkavalier only did as he was told: After all, according to his contract, he was supposed to test whether he could fall in love with one of the 21 contestants who made love to him in the Thai capital Bangkok.

Is Dennis Marbacher looking for a polyamorous relationship?

So tonight it's time to hand over the final rose. After just four minutes on air, Dennis Marbacher is confident of victory: "I've fallen in love."

Of course, the 1.95 meter tall six-pack man from Zurich is not allowed to reveal at this point which finalist he wants to give the last rose to.

Amina makes it to the final show. But will her smile be enough to convince Bachelor Dennis of her love? Picture: 3+

The final show begins with two staged scandals. The Bachelor seriously invites two women each to the decisive "dream date".

Is Dennis Marbacher looking for a polyamorous relationship? Or what's going on here? The four finalists Amina, Mabel, Michèle and Venance are dismayed.

Bachelor Dennis: "The whole package has to be right"

The ambience of the three-way dates would demand grandeur, but what follows is terribly awkward small talk.

"Dennis always brings surprises. Unfortunately, not the best surprises."

"I imagined a dream date differently. What the fuck!"

"It would be much easier for me if I was alone with Dennis."

"I don't usually fight for a man."

"Every time I see you, I get a funny feeling in my stomach downstairs."

"I would love to fall in love, but I have to protect my heart."

"He could be my man for life."

"I'm super uncomfortable sitting in the jacuzzi with another woman with Dennis," says Michèle (left) in the jacuzzi, while contestant Mabel is already confident of victory. Picture: 3+

Bachelor Dennis Marbacher is behaving like a trade unionist on the verge of collective bargaining: "I have to see which overall package suits me best."

Later, he explores "the real erogenous zones" of two ladies with ice cubes and the TV viewers witness some badly acted soft porn - until candidate Michèle says at some point:

"I'm mega uncomfortable sitting in the jacuzzi with another woman with Dennis."

It doesn't matter which of the women gets the rose in the end

To be honest, I was also uncomfortable watching the final show of "The Bachelor". Momoll, I usually don't give a rat's... to put it bluntly for once.

Because of course the premise of this reality format is nonsense. It doesn't matter which of the women gets the rose in the end. Nobody is looking for the man for life or the mother of their children on "The Bachelor".

... and then it was just Mabel (center) and Venance: Which of the two women will Bachelor Dennis Marbacher choose? Picture: 3+

Nevertheless, it took over an hour before it was clear tonight which two women would be the remaining candidates to present themselves to the Bachelor one last time:

It's Mabel and Venance.

Dennis Marbacher: "I have fallen in love"

At the moment when the last two candidates stand next to each other on the red carpet a few meters in front of him, Bachelor Dennis Marbacher's eyes glaze over: now he really has to give it his all again.

"Something happened on this trip that I almost didn't think was possible anymore," says the 32-year-old. And he continues: "I finally felt my heart again ... I fell in love."

Dennis Marbacher then closes his eyes, takes a moment to reflect, only to break Mabel's heart seconds later: "You would make me so happy if you accepted the last rose ... would you accept it, Venance?"

Venance: "Yes ... gladly."

Bachelor Dennis Marbacher has barely handed the last rose to candidate Venance when they start kissing. Picture: 3+

Mabel wants to hug Venance, but she doesn't really feel like it. Instead, she runs straight into the arms of her Rose Cavalier.

Dennis: "That makes me very happy ... I'm looking forward to a nice adventure together in Bangkok and then in Switzerland too."

Venance (giggles): "Yes ... yes ..." She no longer has enough energy for a complete sentence, but she does have enough energy for kissing.

Meanwhile, the voice from off-screen says: "Then it was just love ... "

Which isn't true, of course, because falling in love comes first. It's a wonderful state, but also a state of insanity.

More videos from the department