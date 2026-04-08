Various media outlets are reporting on the mysterious death of "Bachelor" contestant Annabella Lovas from Hungary. Screenshot

The case kept the Spanish authorities busy for over a year: A dead tourist was found in a remote bay on Gran Canaria. Now there is sad certainty - it is the Hungarian "Bachelor" candidate Annabella Lovas.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After more than a year, a body found on Gran Canaria has been clearly identified by a molar as the missing Hungarian "Bachelor" contestant Annabella Lovas.

The identification was difficult, as neither tattoos nor other features could be assigned at first: Interpol had to be called in.

Following the autopsy, investigators do not believe it was a crime, but suspect that Lovas died in a storm. Show more

On March 6, 2025, the Spanish police received an emergency call: passers-by reported a body in the remote El Berriel canyon on Gran Canaria. The area is considered difficult to access due to steep rock faces and narrow climbing paths and is unsuitable for walkers.

The body has probably been lying there for several weeks. Identification is difficult at first - the decomposition is very advanced. A comparison of the tattoos with local studios also failed to produce any results.

La misteriosa muerte de la influencer húngara Annabella Lovas en un barranco de Gran Canaria https://t.co/B80vdrnWw4 — La Nueva España (@lanuevaespana) April 4, 2026

The teeth are like a fingerprint

The Spanish criminal investigation team is working flat out on the case. Interpol is also called in. The decisive clue came from a molar, as various Spanish media reported.

Now there is certainty: the dead body found is that of Hungarian "Bachelor" contestant Annabella Lovas (32). She had been reported missing by her family.

The police chief of the Spanish authorities explains the case: "The dentition is like a fingerprint: it has its own characteristic features. It is one of the most resistant elements to weather and environmental influences."

Police speculate whether Lovas was surprised by storms

Lovas became known in 2021 as the last contestant on the Hungarian edition of "The Bachelor". She worked as an influencer and hosted TV shows in her home country, but retired to the Spanish vacation island after suffering from cancer.

According to investigators, the autopsy revealed no evidence of foul play. It is suspected that the 32-year-old was caught in torrential rain in February 2025 after heavy storms in the region. It is unclear exactly why she was there.