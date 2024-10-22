In the 3+ flirt show "Bachelorette", candidate Mike Cees tried to win the heart of Chanelle Wyrsch from Zug in 2020. With little success. 3+

Reality actor Mike Cees failed in his attempt to win Chanelle Wyrsch's heart on 3+ in 2020. Since then, he has shuttled from TV show to TV show. Now he has been arrested following a fraud investigation.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mike Cees is familiar to viewers of the 3+ couple show "The Bachelorette". In 2020, he tried to land with pop singer Chanelle Wyrsch - without success.

Since then, the German DJ, who lives in Dubai, has appeared in various reality TV formats such as "Kampf der Realitystars" and "Prominent getrennt".

The public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt (Oder) has issued a warrant for his arrest. It is a case of fraud. Show more

Four years ago, DJ Mike Cees was still looking for a new love adventure on 3+ - and was brutally rebuffed by Bachelorette Chanelle Wyrsch. He then tried his hand at other TV formats such as "Kampf der Realitystars" and "Prominent getrennt".

Now dark clouds have gathered over Mike Cees' life. The 36-year-old was wanted by the public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt (Oder). The charge? Public prosecutor Münch says: "This is about a fine from a fraud trial three years ago."

Specifically: Cees never paid a 4000 euro fine from a fraud trial three years ago.

Now Mike Cees, real name Mike Monballijn, was caught by the police in Munich on Sunday evening, reports "Bild.de". Today, Tuesday, the TV actor was transferred to Stadelheim prison.

Mike Cees faces 80 days in prison

The German entertainer Mike Cees is now facing 80 days in prison as he refuses to pay a fine of 4000 euros.

If he does pay the fine, he could shorten his time in prison. Before his arrest, he told the German newspaper with determination: "I'm resisting the proceedings and the fine because it's a scandal. I'd rather go to prison than accept this."

