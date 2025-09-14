"Farmer, single, looking for" couple 2024 Back to the ex - did Michael take a second chance with farmer Andrea?
Carlotta Henggeler
14.9.2025
Andrea has given her ex Michael a second chance on "Bauer, single, sucht" 2024. She opens up in an interview with blue News: Did it work out - and would she do it all over again today?
- Horse farmer Andrea from Solothurn gave her ex Michael a second chance on "Bauer, single, sucht" in the 20th season. The relationship was up and down.
- Back to the ex? The fact that Andrea gave her ex-partner Michael a second chance is causing discussion.
- What happened to the love between Michael and Andrea? blue News met the horse farmer.
Andrea dashes to the farm outside Solothurn on her e-bike for the interview with blue News: because she's traveling fast today, Andrea has left her beloved pug dogs at her new home in Solothurn.
A lot has changed in the horse farmer's life since she took part in "Bauer, single, sucht" 2024: Her on-off relationship with Michael from Munich is finally over - and her idyllic farm is up for sale.
A look back: In the 20th season of "Bauer, ledig, sucht", Andrea gave her ex-partner Michael from Munich a second chance. Presenter Marco Fritsche was already skeptical when he received Michael's love letter. Back to the ex? Usually not a good idea.
Farmer's wife Andrea: "Marco Fritsche wasn't wrong"
When blue News visits, horse lover Andrea looks back on the missed love opportunity: "Marco wasn't wrong."
Find out why her love for Michael didn't last - and how Andrea is doing today - in the video above.