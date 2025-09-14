Andrea has given her ex Michael a second chance on "Bauer, single, sucht" 2024. She opens up in an interview with blue News: Did it work out - and would she do it all over again today?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Horse farmer Andrea from Solothurn gave her ex Michael a second chance on "Bauer, single, sucht" in the 20th season. The relationship was up and down.

Back to the ex? The fact that Andrea gave her ex-partner Michael a second chance is causing discussion.

What happened to the love between Michael and Andrea? blue News met the horse farmer. Show more

Andrea dashes to the farm outside Solothurn on her e-bike for the interview with blue News: because she's traveling fast today, Andrea has left her beloved pug dogs at her new home in Solothurn.

A lot has changed in the horse farmer's life since she took part in "Bauer, single, sucht" 2024: Her on-off relationship with Michael from Munich is finally over - and her idyllic farm is up for sale.

A look back: In the 20th season of "Bauer, ledig, sucht", Andrea gave her ex-partner Michael from Munich a second chance. Presenter Marco Fritsche was already skeptical when he received Michael's love letter. Back to the ex? Usually not a good idea.

Farmer's wife Andrea: "Marco Fritsche wasn't wrong"

When blue News visits, horse lover Andrea looks back on the missed love opportunity: "Marco wasn't wrong."

Find out why her love for Michael didn't last - and how Andrea is doing today - in the video above.

