Bad Bunny is the main act of the halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl. Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Bad Bunny continues his winning streak. The singer will star in front of the camera for the first time. "Porto Rico" is set to hit cinemas as a historical drama and love letter to his homeland.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bad Bunny takes on a leading role in a movie for the first time.

In the film "Porto Rico", a project described as an epic Caribbean western and historical drama, the rapper Residente is directing and creating a cinematic monument to Puerto Rico.

Alongside Bad Bunny, the cast includes Viggo Mortensen, Javier Bardem and Edward Norton. Show more

More is always possible. Bad Bunny is currently proving that. He is the most streamed artist in the world, won the "Album of the Year" award at the Grammys and performed a historic political Super Bowl halftime show. Now he is getting his first leading role in a movie.

The Puerto Rican singer, who has already had supporting roles in other films, will play the lead role in the movie "Porto Rico". The Puerto Rican rapper Pérez "Residente" Joglar will direct the film. The industry portal "Deadline" describes the film as an "epic Caribbean western and historical drama". It is intended to be a love letter to Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny is joined by Viggo Mortensen, Javier Bardem and Edward Norton. The executive producer is Alejandro Iñárritu, who directed "Birdman" and "The Revenant", among others.

