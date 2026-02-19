More is always possible. Bad Bunny is currently proving that. He is the most streamed artist in the world, won the "Album of the Year" award at the Grammys and performed a historic political Super Bowl halftime show. Now he is getting his first leading role in a movie.
The Puerto Rican singer, who has already had supporting roles in other films, will play the lead role in the movie "Porto Rico". The Puerto Rican rapper Pérez "Residente" Joglar will direct the film. The industry portal "Deadline" describes the film as an "epic Caribbean western and historical drama". It is intended to be a love letter to Puerto Rico.