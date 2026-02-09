Latin star Bad Bunny had announced "fun and dancing" for his halftime performance at the big NFL final. But the bombastic show also offered political symbolism. And angered Donald Trump.

Latin superstar Bad Bunny turned the Super Bowl half-time break into a huge dance party and used the biggest single sporting event of the year in the USA for political messages. During the final of the North American football league NFL between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California, the 31-year-old from Puerto Rico had flag bearers perform, presenting not only the US flag but also those of many other countries from the twin continent of America.

Bad Bunny at halftime with flag bearers presenting not only the USA flag. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Bad Bunny also held a football with the inscription "Together we are America" up to the camera, said "God bless America" and listed numerous Latin American countries in addition to the USA. In the background, the words "The only thing more powerful than hate is love" shone on a screen.

During the performance, he also sang one of the political songs from his current album: "Lo que paso con Hawaii" (What happened to Hawaii). In it, he criticizes the cultural takeover of Hawaii by the USA, which came under the rule of the United States in 1898 at the same time as Puerto Rico.

Trump calls show "absolutely terrible"

Bad Bunny is known as a vehement opponent of the US government's deportation policy and also used his recent speech at the Grammys to criticize President Donald Trump's radical course. Trump himself stayed away from the Super Bowl this time. US media speculated that his advisors had advised him to do so, as he might have been booed in the stadium in Northern California.

Just how politically charged Bad Bunny's appearance during the Super Bowl break was was also demonstrated by the fact that Trump immediately slammed the show on his Truth Social platform as "absolutely terrible" and one of the worst of all time. You can't understand a word, the dance routines are "disgusting" and the show doesn't do justice to the "greatness of America", the Republican wrote.

Bad Bunny sang exclusively in Spanish - a first for the traditional halftime show. Unlike last time, Trump did not come to the Super Bowl and had already insulted Bad Bunny before the final.

The only song in English was performed by Lady Gaga. As a guest appearance, Bad Bunny brought the pop singer on stage, who staged herself as the musical accompaniment at a wedding. The couple, who appeared to be getting married, finally stepped aside and the singer danced along with Bad Bunny to "Baile Inolvidable". Lady Gaga had her own Super Bowl halftime show in 2017.

A surprise during Bad Bunny's halftime show: Lady Gaga. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Bad Bunny, whose music combines reggaeton with Afro-Caribbean and Puerto Rican musical styles, had emphasized in advance that his performance was "for my people, my culture and our history". Among other things, he sang one of the most political songs from his current album: "Lo que paso con Hawaii" (What happened to Hawaii). In it, he criticizes the cultural takeover of the island chain of Hawaii by the USA, which came under the rule of the United States in 1898 - at the same time as Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny carried the Puerto Rican flag through the football stadium during his Superbowl halftime show. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

With his music, Bad Bunny is seen as a bridge builder between Latin America and the millions of Latinos living in the USA. In protest against the harsh actions of the US immigration authorities ICE, he has also recently refrained from playing concerts in the United States. In his acceptance speech at the Grammys, he criticized the operations and dedicated his award to all those people "who had to leave their homes to follow their dreams".

When the NFL officially announced Bad Bunny as a headliner in the fall of 2025, it sparked heated debate. Conservative politicians and groups close to Trump criticized the superstar's stance as "anti-American". US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth let it be known that his family would be watching a different show. He was referring to the counter-event organized by the right-wing populist organization Turning Point USA: artists such as the nationalist Trump supporter Kid Rock performed in a hall. The organization called it an event for all Americans.

Puerto Rico's culture takes center stage

The Super Bowl halftime show, in which Bad Bunny led the audience through his musical career with songs such as "NUEFAYol", "CAFé CON RON" and the hit "Tití Me Preguntó", relied on strong images and lots of movement. Scenes from everyday life in Puerto Rico were recreated on stage: traditional house and store fronts, mobile food stalls, vendors selling drinks and food, sugar cane plantations. Dozens of dancers and acrobats filled the field and celebrated the culture, history and lifestyle of the Caribbean island with their choreography.

One of the emotional highlights came when the artist presented one of his Grammy awards to a young boy - the stadium erupted in cheers. A dpa reporter on site reported that even die-hard football fans were carried away by the atmosphere of the supporting program. Celebrities such as Pedro Pascal, Karol G and Cardi B could be seen dancing in the audience. Other stars such as Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Jon Bon Jovi, Adam Sandler, Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy also came to the stadium for the National Football League final.

A surprise moment was provided by the guest appearance of Lady Gaga, who had already appeared on stage as the main act of the half-time show in 2017. The pop singer performed a salsa version of her song "Die With a Smile" and danced together with Bad Bunny. Pop singer Ricky Martin, also from Puerto Rico, was also a guest.

Most listened to artist on the planet

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has dominated the international charts for years. Musically, he stands for a mixture of reggaeton enriched with Puerto Rican folk music, Afro-Caribbean influences and salsa. At the Grammy Awards last weekend, he received the Album of the Year trophy for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" ("I should have taken more photos") and won a total of three Grammys. Most recently, he was the most listened to artist of the year on the streaming service Spotify.

Mega event with a long history

The performance at the Super Bowl is considered the biggest show of the year. With more than 100 million viewers in the USA alone, the short, often bombastic half-time shows are often more popular than the actual game and have long since become a cultural phenomenon in their own right. In the past, superstars such as Michael Jackson, Beyoncé and Prince have performed there.

Jackson's appearance in 1993 marked the shift from traditional marching bands to high-profile pop performances. Some shows have gone down in history for different reasons - be it Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's controversial "Nipplegate" moment in 2004 or Whitney Houston's legendary rendition of the US national anthem in 1991, which is still considered one of the best of all time.