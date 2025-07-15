The hard fate of "Goodbye Emigrant" Patrick Naumann Bali emigrant Patrick Naumann has lost his wife and is plagued by existential fears. Image: Vox "Such a great person!" Patrick Naumann mourns the loss of his wife. Image: Vox Lives a modest life in Bali: Former Ballermann star Patrick Naumann. Image: Vox The hard fate of "Goodbye Emigrant" Patrick Naumann Bali emigrant Patrick Naumann has lost his wife and is plagued by existential fears. Image: Vox "Such a great person!" Patrick Naumann mourns the loss of his wife. Image: Vox Lives a modest life in Bali: Former Ballermann star Patrick Naumann. Image: Vox

His wife died on camera, his past is catching up with him - and his livelihood is under threat. Patrick Naumann, once a Ballermann star and now a TV emigrant in Bali, gives TV a glimpse into his darkest moment.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the TV documentary "Goodbye Deutschland", TV emigrant Patrick Naumann's wife died on camera after a serious illness, triggering strong reactions from the audience.

Her support had once got him out of prison, but now he is struggling with existential fear and the threat of deportation after her death.

After a failed business attempt, he is now hoping for a fresh start with the support of his stepchildren and German social welfare. Show more

"After a short, serious illness", the wife of "Goodbye Deutschland" emigrant Patrick Naumann (59) died, we learned in the last Vox episode about the former Ballermann star at the end of 2024.

Now the channel has shown the background to the tragedy - deliberately including harsh scenes at the hospital bedside, as the widower has since clarified in a statement.

Mega Titik Pur Yanti (47) was a "strong, loving part" of his story and an "integral part of the show", while the camera crew was an "emotional support". He asked the film crew to stay and continue filming despite the surprising dramatic turn of events, as he wanted to tell everything as it was: "sad, real, loving, human".

This is what the Bali emigrant said on the official Instagram account of "Goodbye Deutschland" following harsh criticism from viewers.

He is "infinitely grateful" to his late wife

And yes, it was heartbreaking to see Patrick standing at her bedside with Mega's children Viaa (17) and Okky Pur Yanti (22), who had traveled from Java, fearing for the life of his wife, who was suffering from tuberculosis and whose condition was deteriorating rapidly.

When she finally died after just ten days, he held her hand, the mourner explained with tears in his eyes. He will always be "eternally grateful" to his wife for everything she did for him.

She had moved from Java to Bali especially to get him out of the Bali prison where he was serving time for drug smuggling, married him in prison and even vouched for him so that he could spend the last five years of his 15-year prison sentence on parole.

What happens now?

Mega's death was therefore not only associated with personal pain, but also with existential fear. Patrick needed a new guarantor from the family. Mega's son Okky was an option, but there was a catch: he and his sister didn't know anything about their stepfather's criminal past. He cautiously told them the story on the beach - and was very lucky. Although the two were "shocked", they were also sympathetic. "Everyone deserves a second chance," said Viaa, and Okky added: "For me, he's the same person he was before."

There was still the problem with his livelihood: Patrick had been told at the office that he was only allowed to "work passively". That meant "not really at all, only unofficially".

At the same time, he had to stay in Bali until December 2029 due to his suspended sentence. An almost unsolvable dilemma. After a planned T-shirt deal with a German girlfriend fell through due to the high costs, Patrick first applied for welfare benefits in Germany - and hoped for better times.

