A banana in your Bircher muesli or as a snack for breakfast is not a good idea, says a British nutrition researcher. In fact, it's the worst thing you can do. The reasons.

Carlotta Henggeler

A Bircher muesli for breakfast is a breakfast classic for many people. And garnished with fruit - often with pieces of banana. Because bananas are healthy and easy to eat.

But bananas for breakfast are not a good idea, says British nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre. What's more, he even warns against eating the yellow fruit. In the magazine "Byrdie", Gioffre claims: "Bananas are pretty much the worst thing you can eat for breakfast."

From ravenous appetite to tiredness and digestive problems

Bananas are a type of fruit with a particularly high fructose content. This characteristic causes the blood sugar level to rise quickly after consumption - but is followed by an equally rapid drop.

The result: a low blood sugar level can trigger cravings. If you are already plagued by ravenous hunger in the morning after breakfast, you run the risk of being accompanied by severe blood sugar fluctuations throughout the day. This cycle of constant hunger phases can quickly become a challenge for your diet.

Low blood sugar levels can also make you tired and unable to concentrate.

The high sugar content in bananas is partially fermented during digestion and converted into alcohol. This process leads to the formation of acids that burden the body and have a potentially pro-inflammatory effect. In the long term, these acids can promote diseases such as arthrosis and gout.

Don't give up bananas altogether

Don't worry, you don't have to give up bananas completely. Bananas are generally healthy and provide potassium, magnesium and vitamin B6. It depends on the time of day and the combination.

Bananas are an ideal source of energy for athletes. The readily available carbohydrates provide quick energy before and during exercise and are both tasty and healthy. However, their potential disadvantages can also be offset by clever combinations.

The negative effects, such as acidity, can be neutralized with healthy fats, herbs or spices.

A banana with a little cinnamon or a few peanuts not only provides a better taste, but also supports metabolism and reduces the strain on the body. This makes the banana the perfect supplement for sport and everyday life.

