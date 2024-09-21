Barbara Becker was married to "Bobbele" from 1993 to 2001. Now she is in love with an Italian entrepreneur. Gerald Matzka/picture-alliance/Cover Images

Now that her ex-husband has remarried, Barbara Becker proudly shows off her new love. Under the family photo, in which the new man can be seen at her side, she writes: "Happy to be together."

According to media reports, it has been the Italian entrepreneur Marcello Montini for several months.

The designer attended Milan Fashion Week with her sons.

Last weekend, Boris Becker and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro got married in Italy. Show more

Last weekend, former tennis star Boris Becker (56) and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro (34) tied the knot in Italy. The wedding ceremony took place in the posh resort of Portofino.

The happiness of love in the Becker patchwork family seems to be complete, as Barbara Becker (57) now also shows that she is on cloud nine. The designer shared a series of photos from Milan on Instagram, showing her with her two sons - and the new man at her side.

In the first photo in the gallery, Barbara can be seen with Elias (25), Noah (30), his girlfriend US singer Brittany Fousheé (34) and her own new love: Italian entrepreneur Marcello Montini (57).

"Bobbelle's" ex-wife is leaning against her lover in the photo. She is wearing a shimmering jumpsuit, her leather coat thrown casually over her shoulders, while Marcello Montini appears in a dark suit.

"Happy to be together," writes Barbara Becker under the photos. She places a heart behind it.

Boris Becker was also at Fashion Week in Milan

As reported by the newspaper "Bild", the fivesome are said to have visited Milan Fashion Week together. Elias and Noah were already in Italy anyway for their father's wedding. And mom Barbara made it clear on Instagram that she had been invited to Brunello Cucinelli's fashion show. Her two sons accompanied her to the event. Marcello, on the other hand, will certainly have happily agreed to the trip to his home country.

Elias and Noah also met up with dad Boris again at Fashion Week, where he attended the Hugo Boss show with his new wife Lilian.

Barbara Becker was married to the former tennis pro from 1993 to 2001. Eight years later, she made another attempt with the artist Arne Quinze (52), which failed in 2011. This is Boris Becker's third marriage. According to media reports, Barbara gets on well with Boris and his new wife Lilian.

The businesswoman has been on cloud nine since the beginning of the year. According to "Bunte", she met her Marcello at a dinner with mutual friends in Miami. They both own a property in the city.

