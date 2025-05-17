TV judge Barbara Salesch has noticed major differences between the television industry and the German judicial system. "I tend to say that the television business is tougher than the justice system," the 75-year-old told the German Press Agency. "Fortunately, there is a certain amount of security in the German justice system."
The state guarantees that judges and public prosecutors can work well and uninfluenced, Salesch continued. This also leads to serenity.
More pressure in the media world
In television, on the other hand, a sharper wind sometimes blows. "Television - at least private television - has to earn money. That's just the way it is," said Salesch. "And as a result, thumbs are quickly raised or lowered."
The 75-year-old, who was born in Ettlingen near Karlsruhe, knows both worlds very well. Before her TV job, she was a lawyer at Hamburg District Court. At the end of the 1990s, she helped trigger the big boom in court shows with the program "Richterin Barbara Salesch" (Sat.1).
Salesch, who lives on a farm in East Westphalia, now works for RTL. The channel currently airs "Barbara Salesch - Das Strafgericht" in the afternoon.
Soon there will even be a primetime special. "Barbara Salesch - The Biggest Trial of Her Life: The Dead Woman in the Rhine" airs on June 10 at 8.15 pm.