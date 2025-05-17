Barbara Salesch thinks the TV business is tougher than the justice system. dpa

TV judge Barbara Salesch has gotten to know two worlds in her career: the world of the courts and that of the TV stations. Her verdict, where the wind blows harsher, is relatively clear.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you TV judge Barbara Salesch says that the television business is tougher than the justice system.

The state guarantees that judges and public prosecutors can work well and uninfluenced. This also leads to calmness.

Before her TV job, Salesch was a lawyer at Hamburg District Court. Show more

TV judge Barbara Salesch has noticed major differences between the television industry and the German judicial system. "I tend to say that the television business is tougher than the justice system," the 75-year-old told the German Press Agency. "Fortunately, there is a certain amount of security in the German justice system."

The state guarantees that judges and public prosecutors can work well and uninfluenced, Salesch continued. This also leads to serenity.

More pressure in the media world

In television, on the other hand, a sharper wind sometimes blows. "Television - at least private television - has to earn money. That's just the way it is," said Salesch. "And as a result, thumbs are quickly raised or lowered."

The 75-year-old, who was born in Ettlingen near Karlsruhe, knows both worlds very well. Before her TV job, she was a lawyer at Hamburg District Court. At the end of the 1990s, she helped trigger the big boom in court shows with the program "Richterin Barbara Salesch" (Sat.1).

Salesch, who lives on a farm in East Westphalia, now works for RTL. The channel currently airs "Barbara Salesch - Das Strafgericht" in the afternoon.

Soon there will even be a primetime special. "Barbara Salesch - The Biggest Trial of Her Life: The Dead Woman in the Rhine" airs on June 10 at 8.15 pm.