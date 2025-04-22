Barbara Schöneberger talks openly in her podcast about an alcoholic misstep - the presenter even had to cancel a TV show. Image: Britta Pedersen/dpa

Barbara Schöneberger makes a curious alcohol confession. In her podcast "Frühstück bei Barbara", the TV presenter revealed that she once had to cancel a show due to alcohol poisoning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Barbara Schöneberger talks about an alcoholic misstep in her podcast "Frühstück bei Barbara"

The 51-year-old TV presenter was even unable to host a TV show because of it.

"I once had alcohol poisoning," says Schöneberger. Show more

Barbara Schöneberger and Christine Neubauer are two women who don't really get off their feet that easily.

The latter reveals in the "Frühstück bei Barbara" podcast that as an actress, she is so poised that hardly any health complaints can keep her from her job.

Some time ago, however, the 62-year-old had "severe pneumonia" in the theater, "and they took me off stage to hospital. They didn't let me out at all," says Neubauer.

Barbara Schöneberger can well understand that. "It's actually nice when someone else makes a decision like that for you and simply says: 'Unfortunately, you can't perform anymore'." The TV presenter also finds it difficult to make such a decision herself.

In any case, the 51-year-old is never ill, as she reveals. But then she admits: "I once had alcohol poisoning. I openly admit that."

"I sat in the bathtub and cried"

One evening, Barbara Schöneberger drank Prosecco and Ramazzotti, although she would never actually drink alcohol.

"It made me retch again when I thought about it", the podcaster explains, adding that she packed her suitcase the next morning "and then I threw up in my suitcase".

As she had to leave urgently, she was unable to clean up the mess "and then I went to Berlin with the vomit in my suitcase", says Barbara Schöneberger.

In Berlin, she was supposed to present the TV show "Blond am Freitag". "I said: 'I can't do that'. I just sat in the bathtub and cried."

She was around 30 at the time, but felt like a 15-year-old at the time. "That was at the beginning of my career and I somehow completely misjudged it. It was terrible," Barbara Schöneberger continued.

In the end, she had to cancel the show three hours beforehand. "I'm sorry again in retrospect for everyone who was involved."

