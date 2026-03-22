Barbie and Ken on RTL: Barbara Schöneberger and Stefan Raab dressed up in eye-catching threads in "Wer weiss wie wann was?". Picture: RTL+

In the RTL show "Wer weiss wie wann was?" Stefan Raab landed on his backside after a bonanza bike ride. Co-host Barbara Schöneberger showed no pity - quite the opposite.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the RTL quiz show "Who knows what happened when?", nostalgia is the trump card.

But the ride on a Bonanza bike ended up on the seat of his pants for presenter Stefan Raab, who appeared as Ken.

"I told you I couldn't do anything in that suit," the 59-year-old talked his way out of it. "My God, you could have been dead," joked co-presenter Barbara Schöneberger. Show more

In their quiz show "Who knows what happened when?", Barbara Schöneberger and Stefan Raab rely on plenty of nostalgia. So it was only natural that the second edition of the RTL show also featured a Bonanza wheel.

"They've made the bushing too tight," said Raab as he climbed onto the vehicle. "It's practically unrideable."

During a test ride through the TV studio, however, the show host cut a fine figure in a pink suit, with dentures and a Trump-like wig - for now.

Co-presenter Barbara Schöneberger still seemed uncomfortable. "Maybe let Jan drive", she advised Raab with a view to show guest Jan Ullrich. The ex-professional cyclist confidently completed a lap to the applause of the audience.

Suddenly Stefan Raab is lying on the floor

After a successful spin, Stefan Raab wanted to park the bike again. But unfortunately, the presenter got his shoe caught in a cable - and was suddenly lying on the floor.

"I told you that I can't do anything in this suit," he said, referring to the outfit, which was not exactly suitable for sport. "My God, you could have been dead," joked Barbara Schöneberger after watching the slow motion.

When the Bonanza wheel fell over once again, Raab had had enough - and simply left it on the floor. "Not everything was good in the 1970s," Raab cursed and explained: "For me, function always comes before beauty."

Schöneberger cheekily replied: "I would say the same if I were you."

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