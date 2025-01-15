"I think it's great to live in an area where no one ever comes by" Barbara Schöneberger. Picture: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

When it comes to her private life, Barbara Schöneberger usually keeps a low profile. Now the German TV presenter makes an exception in her podcast and talks about life on her farm in Sweden.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Barbara Schöneberger has been one of the most popular TV presenters in Germany for years.

However, joint appearances with her husband Maximilian von Schierstädt are an exception. The entertainer also rarely talks about their two children.

In the latest edition of her podcast "Breakfast with Barbara" , the 50-year-old once again makes an exception and reveals that she would like to emigrate to Sweden one day. Show more

Barbara Schöneberger rarely makes joint appearances with her husband Maximilian von Schierstädt. The 50-year-old TV presenter much prefers to talk about the private lives of other celebrities in her shows.

The mother of two also very rarely gives an insight into her family life. But now she has done so once again.

In the latest episode of her podcast "Frühstück bei Barbara", the German entertainer talks to "Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter about her retreat in Sweden.

Barbara Schönberger produces potatoes and apple juice

Barbara Schöneberger has owned a small farm in the Scandinavian country for almost two years. So it's a good thing that Horst Lichter also owns one.

Fruit and nut trees grow on Lichter's farm in the Black Forest. In the near future, the 63-year-old would also like to create a vegetable garden and plant potatoes, among other things.

Farmer Schöneberger is already a little further along. She already produces her own potatoes and has also pressed 250 liters of apple juice this year.

Barbara Schöneberger: "I want to move to the countryside"

Later, Barbara Schöneberger talks about how she regularly travels to Sweden with a car full of pillowcases, salad bowls and other household items, only to return days later with "20 kilos of potatoes, carrots, beet and a bunch of dahlias in the trunk".

When asked by Horst Lichter whether she plans to live in Sweden permanently at some point, Schöneberger says: "Yes, I just want to move to the countryside."

She continues: "I think it's great to live in an area where no one ever passes by. If a car does drive past, people wave to each other and are incredibly happy."

Schöneberger feels less social stress in the countryside

She also feels less social stress in the countryside, says the TV presenter - in other words: no queues at the supermarket checkout, no tedious search for a parking space and no traffic jams on the roads.

Barbara Schöneberger has been married to Maximilian von Schierstädt since 2009. The couple live in Berlin with their two children, and she expressed her desire to own a property in Sweden and live there one day some time ago.

In an interview with "t-online" three years ago, she said: "I want my children to live somewhere in Sweden where they can drink lake water and grow vegetables in their own fields."

She continued: "It's a nice idea, but of course you can't always put it into practice. In the long term, I plan to live in the countryside rather than in the city."

In 2023, Barbara Schöneberger's management confirmed that the TV presenter had fulfilled her dream of living in the countryside in Sweden.

