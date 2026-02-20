Barbara Studer: "We are not a positivity machine"

How does our brain stay healthy in a world full of stimuli, expectations and self-optimization trends? In "Lässer", brain researcher Barbara Studer talks about social media, a positive mindset - and what really strengthens our brain.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bernese neuroscientist Barbara Studer warns that social media promotes an addictive cycle of rapid stimulation and subsequent dissatisfaction through short dopamine stimuli.

This is a major problem for young people in particular.

Studer warns against permanent positivity and emphasizes that unpleasant feelings are also important for a healthy brain.

Barbara Studer is a neuroscientist and brain researcher. She is an expert in brain fitness and mental health. She lectures at the University of Bern.

Her guidebook "Hirnpower" summarizes the latest neuroscientific findings to create an effective strengthening program for the brain. Show more

Quickly checking the latest posts on Facebook, scrolling through your Insta timeline or watching a few TikTok clips: in 2025, Swiss people spent an average of 5.7 hours a day on the internet - a large proportion of which was spent on social media. A development that Swiss brain researcher Barbara Studer takes a critical view of.

This is because social media is designed to make us lose ourselves in it - to end up in a rabbit hole.

The platforms are designed to keep us trapped for as long as possible, says Barbara Studer in the "Lässer" talk. Two factors in particular are decisive: the duration of use and the content.

If social media is used consciously and for a limited time, for example as ten-minute "inspiration time", it can be quite enriching. But the reality is different: "Most people just use it a lot," says Studer. The problem lies in the reward system. Platforms work with short, quick stimuli. Dopamine is released - "but only for a very short time", says the Swiss brain coach.

The effect quickly subsides again and creates a need for the next stimulus. Studer describes a loop of short-term stimulation and subsequent dissatisfaction. The desire for more serotonin - i.e. a longer-lasting feeling of satisfaction - is not fulfilled in this way. Instead, we remain trapped in the "more and more" mode. A difficult vicious circle.

Studer is particularly critical of the effects on young people. Their frontal cortex - responsible for impulse control, self-regulation and long-term goal orientation - is still "under construction", so to speak. For a brain that is still immature, this constant stimulation is a considerable burden, and structural changes are measurable.

The possible consequences? According to Studer, they range from poorer concentration, more difficult self-regulation and lower frustration tolerance to reduced satisfaction. A mechanism that can lead to ever stronger stimuli being needed to generate the same feeling. Studer's position is therefore clear: parents should "wait as long as possible" before giving their children their own smartphone.

Barbara Studer: "We are not a positivity machine"

The hype in books, podcasts and social media surrounding a positive mindset is also an issue for Barbara Studer. For her, one thing is clear: constant positivity can create pressure.

This is because the human emotional world is complex - and this is precisely where its strength lies. Emotions, even unpleasant ones such as fear, nervousness or sadness, fulfill important functions in the brain. They are sources of information, not enemies, and a certain amount of healthy excitement can increase alertness and activate the body.

It becomes problematic when feelings are divided into "good" and "bad" and supposedly negative emotions are suppressed. Instead, Studer advocates "emodiversity". In concrete terms, this means a conscious, loving approach to the entire range of human emotions. Not every unpleasant feeling needs to be pushed away. Instead, it is often worth listening more closely: What is this feeling trying to tell me? Studer warns us not to frantically chase after feelings of happiness. Because: "The brain is not a positivity machine."

