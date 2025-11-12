Horst Lichter has enjoyed great success as host and presenter of the jumble sale show "Bares für Rares" for years. Picture: Frank W. Hempel/ZDF /dpa

Things have rarely been serious on the Instagram channel of the TV show "Bares für Rares". In the eyes of many fans, the social media team of the popular ZDF show now seems to be going completely overboard.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cryptic messages, absurd pictures, mysterious videos: The Instagram channel of the ZDF show "Bares für Rares" is causing a stir among fans.

First, the familiar profile picture for the junk show's social media profile was replaced by a gray man with a single strand of hair.

Shortly afterwards, curious-looking texts appeared such as: "ZDF is cooked, have logins for channel, from today a different wind is blowing here." Show more

While the rummage show "Bares für Rares" hosted by Horst Lichter on ZDF's afternoon program mainly reaches older viewers, the social media channels of the rummage show are aimed at a younger audience.

New "Bares für Rares" memes and reels can be found almost daily on Instagram and TikTok. Recently, however, the humor has taken on new forms. "ZDF is cooked, have logins for channel, from today a different wind is blowing here," reads a post on Tuesday.

Since then, there have been several bizarre posts on the show's Instagram channel - including a video advising viewers to invest in supposed Horst Lichter cryptocurrency.

Another clip shows the experts Bianca Berding and Wendela Horz, along with the sentence: "They call themselves experts, but are TOTALLY LOST ... who hacked the account." Another post shows a montage of several stock photos of oatmeal - with no further explanation.

"Hopefully it will stop soon"

Followers are divided in their opinions. At first, most fans were still enthusiastic: "Called in sick at short notice to be here," they read under the first post announcing the end.

"I love this account", wrote one user, while one user even declared the absurd images and videos to be "peak marketing".

In the meantime, however, the account's new direction also seems to have annoyed some commentators. "How much longer is this supposed to go on?" one fan wants to know.

"It's not even funny," is the harsh verdict of one viewer. A follower says: "It's annoying! I hope it stops soon."

"Böhmermann, is it you?"

There is also speculation about the reasons for the sudden change. "I'm beginning to think they've really been hacked," fears one user and receives a lot of support.

Another frequently voiced assumption: "What are we betting that Horst himself has taken over the account?" But Lichter is not the only ZDF presenter suspected by users. "Böhmermann, is it you?" some people ask.

There is no answer yet.

