Expert Sven Deutschmanek (left) described the condition as "perfect". Horst Lichter nevertheless had to laugh when he heard the asking price from the seller Beate. Picture: ZDF

"He won't get it", was the quick verdict of "Bares für Rares" dealer Walter Lehnertz when the challenge came from his colleague i Jos van Katwijk. But it came at a price.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fluorescent tube was just lying in the attic, so Beate from Landsberg am Lech decided to sell her decorative object to Horst Lichter on the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares ".

After receiving high praise from the expert Sven Deutschmanek, the seller asked for 500 euros for the fluorescent tube.

"Wow," laughed presenter Horst Lichter at the high asking price.

What he and Beate had no idea was that the "beautiful neon sign" would lead to a "battle of the dealers". Show more

Her fluorescent tube was just lying in the attic, so Beate from Landsberg am Lech decided to sell her decorative object to Horst Lichter on the Wednesday edition of the ZDF jumble sale show "Bares für Rares".

What she didn't realize was that her "beautiful neon sign" would lead to a "battle of the dealers".

"Did you have a photography business?" asked presenter Lichter when he saw the illuminated advertising medium on Sven Deutschmanek 's expert desk. "Yes, for 27 years," nodded saleswoman Beate. This earned her respect from Lichter and Deutschmanek. "Unfortunately, digital has made 35mm film extinct," Beate regretted.

"But the real nerds are back to analog photography," objected Deutschmanek, who found the neon sign "beautiful". "It immediately catches the eye," he enthused.

And he continued: "And you can still buy the films, because there are still many beautiful 35mm cameras on the market," he said, making a plea for analog photography.

Horst Lichter laughs at the high asking price

The indoor light with neon tube came from Konica. The well-known brand from the photography industry was founded in Tokyo back in 1873 and "helped produce the very first Japanese movie, but was swallowed up by Minolta in the early 2000s", as Deutschmanek reported on the company's history.

The advertisement could be attached to the side of the wall and, according to Deutschmanek, was "very beautiful and very decorative". The expert would "even put the object from the late 1980s to early 1990s in the living room", he said "quite honestly".

After so much praise, Horst Lichter wanted to know the condition. It was "perfect".

Now the question of the desired price remained. After the high praise from the expert, the saleswoman asked for 500 euros for the fluorescent tube. "Wow," laughed Lichter at the high asking price. Deutschmanek didn't want to estimate more than 200 to 300 euros. Beate accepted the dealer's card anyway.

"What's wrong with you?"

And that was just as well, because the old Konica advertising material was a source of great joy in the dealer's room - especially for Jos van Katwijk. The Dutch dealer was allowed to lift the cover and beamed at the sight of the "great decoration". But his colleagues also enjoyed the illuminated sign made of plastic and aluminum.

Jos van Katwijk was not the only one who liked an old Konica advertising medium on "Bares für Rares". ZDF

"That's for large-format films," joked Daniel Meyer, adding: "I'm sure there aren't many of these advertising lights left." But the first bid came from Walter Lehnertz for 80 euros. Jos van Katwijk apparently deliberately ignored this and shouted: "I'll start with 250 euros."

A provocation.

"What's wrong with you?" Lehnertz barked in van Katwijk's direction, and Elisabeth Nüdling also swallowed hard: "Wow, that's a challenge." Lehnertz adopted the expression and emphasized: "That really is a challenge." He then immediately raised the price to 300 euros and the battle of the dealers took off.

"Waldi" Lehnertz tones down his colleagues: "He won't get it"

"Those are sporting bids," marveled Markus Wildhagen and called for 320 euros. Lehnertz and van Katwijk then played ping pong again and pushed the price up to 450 euros. Lehnertz suspected: "We've already exceeded our expertise, but that doesn't matter at this counter today."

When van Katwijk bid 500 euros, Nüdling gasped again: "I wouldn't have thought that possible." But the last bid had not yet been placed.

Now the prices continued to climb in ten-euro increments, and Lehnertz swore: "It's not going to Holland." When van Katwijk bid 550 euros, Lehnertz switched to five-euro increments.

"I'll do 555, because he won't get it," Lehnertz said, and van Katwijk finally gave in. The price, which had exceeded even the seller's high asking price, was still too high for him.

And so Lehnertz was delighted with his "completely overpriced" neon sign, "but you're worth it to me," the dealer laughed at the seller.

