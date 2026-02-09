While Horst Lichter suffered heartache in the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares", expert Detlev Kümmel practiced schadenfreude. Picture: ZDF

Rare, coveted and painfully beautiful: "Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter suffered in silence at the sight of the rare Carrera motorcycles. And expert Detlev Kümmel? He laughed with glee.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the current edition of the ZDF jumble sale show "Bares für Rares" , two Carrera motorcycles caused heartache for presenter Horst Lichter.

25 years ago, the brother of the two sellers discovered the toys in bulky waste. Motorcycle fan Lichter seemed stunned: how could such treasures just be found on the street?

Expert Detlev Kümmel enjoyed the moment and said with a grin: "The boxes are also wonderfully preserved. I'm torturing Horst so much right now." Show more

A bulky waste find caused a lot of heartache for Horst Lichter in Monday's edition of the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares": the passionate motorcycle fan didn't know the rare toy and Detlev Kümmel made fun of Lichter's agony. Watching the presenter suffer: "I love it."

The Carrera motorcycles were new territory even for collector Horst Lichter. However, he immediately recognized the original models: a 750cc Honda and a BMW RS75/5 with full fairing: "I'm going mad," he whispered.

Kümmel laughed: "What I enjoy most is that you talk in such a controlled manner, but actually want to shout: 'Ar, ar, ar, mine! "But I have nothing to say here," Lichter explained with audible regret.

Caraway knew that he would prefer to grab the motorcycles and run away. Lichter confirmed: "That's a wonderful toy." The expert visibly enjoyed the moment and commented with a mischievous grin: "I'm loving it right now."

Lichter complains about "tips" from the expert

The two saleswomen Sarah and Monika parted with the small two-wheelers - because they were too good for the children's room, said daughter Sarah. However, the story of their find was particularly remarkable:

25 years ago, her brother discovered the toys in bulky garbage on the side of the road. Lichter looked in disbelief ... "Now I'm even happier", laughed the expert and teased Lichter, who had probably never had such luck with bulky waste.

Lichter seemed stunned: how could you just find such treasures on the street? In the end, he asked Kümmel to start his expert opinion - "probably not without one or two jibes at me".

The motorcycles were intended for the Carrera Universal track, which was produced from 1963 to 1984. During this period, only three motorcycles were released - all from major model series. Kümmel explained the details in detail and repeatedly sought Lichter's approval.

He responded with a wink: "He does that specially." "The boxes are also wonderfully preserved," continued Kümmel - knowing full well: "I'm torturing him so much right now."

The expert laughed at the silent agony that Lichter was bravely enduring. Kümmel himself was visibly impressed by the "almost mint condition" of the boxes and motorcycles, which he dated back to the mid-1970s.

Kümmel: "Only dealers, one collector"

The asking price was between 400 and 450 euros. Unfortunately, Kümmel was unable to fulfill this wish. He estimated the market value at 300 to 360 euros. "Because we only have dealers and no collectors," he let loose another subtle dig at Lichter.

He sadly agreed: "No, we don't." The dealer card was still there. "I've never seen that before," the dealers were also amazed by the motorcycles. "I only know cars for the Carrera track," confessed Susanne Steiger, while her colleagues nodded in agreement. "They are very rare, there are only three models in total," added the saleswoman. "Very nice," said the dealers in particular.

"My colleagues' eyes were already sparkling, just like mine do with diamonds," joked Steiger and her neighbor Jos van Katwijk promptly groaned an approving "Boah" and said: "Yes, they are beautiful."

Roman Runkel was the first to bid 50 euros and a quick dealer duel between him and van Katwijk saw the bids climb to 150 euros. "Horst was thrilled and would have loved to buy the motorcycles himself," said the seller, trying to drive up interest and bids even further - with success.

The two dealers delivered a "neck-and-neck race", as Benjamin Leo Leo remarked. In the end, Roman Runkel won the duel and paid 250 euros.

Seller takes heirlooms back home with her

Wendela Horz's other item on the show was a tennis bracelet made of 750 white gold with sapphires (25 carats) and diamonds dating back to the 1970s. The asking price was 4000 euros. The expert estimated 2600 to 3000 euros. David Suppes even paid 3300 euros for the "very, very beautiful band".

Colmar Schulte-Goltz estimated two ceramic figurines from the Art Deco period (design from 1925) at 1200 to 1500 euros - because the figurines unfortunately also show signs of discoloration. The vendor, however, wanted 2500 euros for the pair of Spanish dancers from Villeroy & Boch. And so she preferred to take her heirlooms back with her.

Colmar Schulte-Goltz recognized a junk find as a cardboard box by artist Hans Wacker-Elsen from around 1911 in need of restoration. The seller wanted 500 euros for his "Hochseefischer". The expert estimated only 140 to 275 euros. Dealer Roman Runkel paid 150 euros because he felt sorry for the oil painting.

Kümmel dated two "Tjuca Wall" wall lamps in mint condition by Ingo Maurer - a lighting designer from Munich - to the period between 1990 and 2000. The asking price was 1600 euros. However, the expert only estimated the objects at 800 to 1000 euros. David Suppes ultimately paid 1,200 euros for the "typical 90s lights".

According to Wendela Horz, a brooch made of 750 gold with small diamonds (0.22 carats), but with a great effect, dates from 1930 and was valued at 1,000 euros. The expert estimated 1200 to 1500 euros. Susanne Steiger ended up paying 1350 euros for the "beautiful highlight to close a blouse".

