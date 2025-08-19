Jan (right) brought a Goofy tablet to "Bares für Rares". ZDF

Up close and personal with a special piece: "Bares für Rares" expert Annika Rassbach came very close to the Goofy plaque for her assessment. Horst Lichter could only marvel.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you On "Bares für Rares", seller Jan brought along a Goofy plaque from the 90s, which was probably designed by Peter Mook.

Despite the smell of smoke, it was in good condition and expert Annika Rassbach estimated it at 150 to 200 euros.

The figurine caused a stir in the dealer's room, with several bidding, and in the end the Goofy board went to Jan Čížek for an impressive 300 euros.

Seller Jan was delighted with the prize and planned to use it to pay for dinner at the restaurant where the plaque once hung. Show more

The "Bares für Rares" week started promisingly: Jan brought along a Goofy plaque. It actually used to be in his favorite restaurant, but the Geilenkirchen resident was able to secure the piece when he redecorated. After moving house, however, he no longer had room for Mickey Mouse's best friend.

Expert Annika Rassbach examined the table very closely. "I saw you were already going to kiss it," laughed host Horst Lichter. "No, I smelled it," explained the expert. Lichter could only look questioningly at salesman Jan: "Have you ever smelled it?" Rassbach sniffed for a reason: "He has a very special aftershave. I'm thinking of Eau Nikotin". "Probably hung out in a smokers' bar," Lichter pondered.

"He must have been smoked for a very long time," Rassbach pondered, looking at the figure. Because the cigarette smoke had also left its mark on Goofy's gloves, his teeth and his skin. "Goofy had to put up with a lot," the expert noted with a wink.

Well-known designer behind the Goofy board

Rassbach knew that designer Peter Mook had been creating Disney figures made of resin since the 1990s and that these were usually marketed by the Rutten company. As Mook and the company rarely leave an engraving, only "Disney" is written on the back of the plaque. "I'm always cautious because I don't have the proof. But I suspect that it was Peter Mook," explained the expert. The Goofy plaque is from the 1990s and is one of Mook's larger designs.

Despite its age, the condition of the board is "quite good, especially the board paint", praised Rassbach. Inside, it was protected from the sun's rays and has therefore not faded. The expert only noticed "a lot of small age-appropriate flaking". In addition, the original suspension is no longer present. But that's not so bad: "Who's going to take it down to see what it looks like," smiled Lichter. Jan was hoping for 50 euros, but "more would be better", he admitted with a grin. The expert even estimated three to four times as much: 150 to 200 euros.

Goofy board delights the dealers

The board was immediately well received in the dealers' room. "We haven't had Goofy here yet either," Elisabeth Nüdling laughed about the object, and Daniel Meyer was also delighted: "Goofy has always been the funniest." But before the first bids came in, the traders thought about what could be on the board. Nüdling suggested "menus" and "to-do lists". He thought they were too small for lists, explained Daniel Meyer, but "it's good for the children".

Julian Schmitz-Avila's first bid already exceeded Jan's desired price. It started at 80 euros, but the other dealers were also very interested in the Goofy board. In the end, Jan Čížek won the bid for 300 euros. Was it the shirt? "We're a good match," he smiled with seller Jan.

"I always find things like that very, very funny and decorative," Čížek admired his purchase. Jan already knew how he wanted to spend the money: a fancy dinner in the restaurant where the Goofy once stood and "maybe get a slightly smaller table".

The other items in the show

The couple Dori and Martin also wanted to sell a bronze bust that the seller's great-great-uncle had once created. However, the dealers did not want to pay more than 1000 euros. However, the couple did not want to sell and went home with the bust.

Wendela Horz estimated the value of a ladies' watch set with diamonds from the traditional Swiss brand Longines at between 800 and 900 euros. Only Daniel Meyer was prepared to pay that much and won the bid for 800 euros.

The dragons on two silver Salières delighted the dealers, so they outbid each other. In the end, Julian Schmitz-Avila secured the "typical Viennese specialty" for 550 euros.

The ADAC badges were "a sensation" for Horst Lichter. The seller, who received 230 euros from Markus Wildhagen - 30 euros more than the expert estimate - was just as happy.

More from the department