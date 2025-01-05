"Bares for Rares" international: Horst Lichter is a woman in Morocco In 2023, the "Bares for Rares" spin-off "Akhir Taman" was launched in Morocco, hosted by actress Samia Akariou, who is well-known in her home country. Image: 2M / WBITVP In France, "Bares für Rares" has been running successfully under the name "Affaire conclue" since 2017. Image: France 2 / WBITVP The British spin-off "The Bidding Room" with presenter Nigel Havers (standing above right) is also a hit with viewers. Image: Ricochet The original with an original: presenter Horst Lichter (center) and the "Bares für Rares" dealers. Image: ZDF/Frank W. Hempel "Bares for Rares" international: Horst Lichter is a woman in Morocco In 2023, the "Bares for Rares" spin-off "Akhir Taman" was launched in Morocco, hosted by actress Samia Akariou, who is well-known in her home country. Image: 2M / WBITVP In France, "Bares für Rares" has been running successfully under the name "Affaire conclue" since 2017. Image: France 2 / WBITVP The British spin-off "The Bidding Room" with presenter Nigel Havers (standing above right) is also a hit with viewers. Image: Ricochet The original with an original: presenter Horst Lichter (center) and the "Bares für Rares" dealers. Image: ZDF/Frank W. Hempel

From Morocco to Greece: the "Bares for Rares" principle now also works in numerous other countries.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The rummage show "Bares für Rares" has been delighting millions of viewers for over ten years and achieved record ratings in 2024.

The format is now available in numerous other countries - including outside Europe.

Over 7800 episodes have been broadcast in ten countries worldwide.

The success of the format could lie in the fascination with the appreciation of everyday objects and the dream of discovering treasures in the cellar. Show more

"Bares für Rares" is a magical show: here the most inconspicuous dust catchers become "sensations" thanks to professional expertise. For over ten years, hardly an episode has gone by in which presenter Horst Lichter (62), despite all the uniformity, does not miss the opportunity to celebrate even the dustiest flea market find with exclamations such as "We've never had anything like this before!".

The enthusiasm is infectious. Just under two million people tuned in on average in 2024 - including a record-breaking number of younger viewers (almost 20 percent market share among 14 to 49-year-olds in an April edition). Broken down to the afternoon level, these are "Tatort"-like ratings.

And even if the presenter and his "Bares für Rares" colleagues may not like to hear it: The success is probably not solely down to Lichter's old-fashioned charm and out-of-time dealer originals such as Walter "80-Euro-Waldi" Lehnertz. There are now numerous international spin-offs of the ZDF flea market show, which show that the concept of the program also strikes a chord in other countries. And even outside Europe.

"Bares für Rares" runs successfully in numerous European countries

In 2023, the "Bares for Rares" spin-off "Akhir Taman" was launched in Morocco on the 2M channel. The show is hosted by actress Samia Akariou (53), who is well-known in her home country.

The format has now been implemented regionally in ten international markets. In France ("Affaire conclue", since 2017), Austria ("Bares für Rares Österreich", since 2019) and the UK ("The Bidding Room", since 2020), it has been running successfully for some time.

According to a press kit from production company Warner Bros. International Television, the show has now produced around 125 seasons with over 7800 episodes worldwide.

With the exception of the Dutch spin-off "Cash Or Trash", which only ran for two seasons in 2019/20, the format has established itself.

Many dream of finding undiscovered treasure in the basement

But where does the fascination for the junk show come from? In a Focus interview in 2017, media psychologist Jo Groebel (74) explained the great popularity of the format by saying that every viewer owns old junk and dreams of "finding an undiscovered treasure in the basement or attic that could make them rich or at least provide them with a nice sum of money." But the questions about the authenticity of the items brought along and their value also build up "sympathy and excitement towards the mostly modest (still) owners", says Groebel.

Perhaps the success of the format can also be explained by the feeling that time seems to stand still thanks to the carefully appraised antiques brought along. After all, dawdling can also mean taking your time. And the hectic rush of everyday life and the modern throwaway mentality definitely have no place in this format.

Appreciating the things around us could also be a reason for the international success of "Bares für Rares" and its spin-offs. Sorry, Horst!

