A heated discussion ensued between expert Annika Rassbach and a pair of sellers on the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares". In the end, presenter Horst Lichter had to mediate.

The seller couple Ingeborg and Heinz wanted much more for their rusty advertising sign than expert Annika Rassbach had estimated.

"That's due to its age, the sign has lived," claimed seller Heinz - shortly afterwards he lost his composure. Show more

Horst Lichter played the role of the broker in the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares". The seller couple, Ingeborg and Heinz, wanted much more for an old advertising sign than expert Annika Rassbach had estimated.

In the end, the duo accepted the dealer's card - only to continue haggling in the dealer's room ...

Ingeborg and Heinz wanted to sell an old advertising sign that they had "bought in Holland when not so many people thought about collecting".

The passionate collector Heinz continues: "I just got some things because lots of people said: 'Listen, you're a collector, I've got something for you'."

Seller duo contradict the expert

Expert Annika Rassbach has also been familiar with retro and vintage objects for a long time. What struck her most about the "Bières de Clausen" sign from the Luxembourg brewery was "the beautiful motif".

She also explained that it was one of the oldest breweries in the country: founded in 1563, but unfortunately closed in 1971.

The expert also thought it was "really, really great" that "there is knowledge in both corners of the sign". After all, the age or origin of old signs is often only estimated. But Rassbach was able to precisely locate and date the sign on the shipment. This was because the edges were marked: enamel print from Brussels from 1936.

The surface was "beautifully stencilled, very thick and in bright colors", the expert praised the "very high-quality work". Unfortunately, however, the edges showed that "the sign had been hanging in such a way that a lot of rainwater had been running down for a long time". She criticized the heavy rust that had slowly eaten away at the sign.

The seller couple Ingeborg and Heinz wanted between 600 and 700 euros for the advertising sign. "Unfortunately, it's not quite that much," expert Annika Rassbach had to put the brakes on the duo's euphoria. Picture: ZDF

"There mustn't be any more damage," warned the expert about the poor condition. Nevertheless, the asking price was between 600 and 700 euros. "Unfortunately, it's not quite that much," Rassbach had to put the brakes on the seller duo's euphoria. She estimated only 250 to 350 euros. The seller seemed shocked and countered: "No, that's not enough."

"I understand them because I'm a collector myself," the expert tried to ease the situation. "I think it's quite possible that an enthusiast could pay more."

But she still had to put a figure on the realistic market value and not quote a collector's price as an expert opinion. The seller couple lost their composure a little ...

Seller duo continue to haggle in the dealer's room

"You can see for yourself, you can leave it like that," the seller said loudly and pointed to the rust: "That's due to its age, the sign has lived."

Presenter Horst Lichter then intervened to prevent the heated discussion from getting out of hand: "I understand your passion and love for the sign, but would you agree to 350 euros?"

"I have high hopes that something else will happen over there," said salesman Heinz, reaching for the dealer's card. But Lichter had to hedge his bets: "You'll accept the estimated price?" Heinz grumbled "yes, yes" and was already looking for the way into the dealer's room. But Lichter called him back. He wanted to shake his hand again to say goodbye.

"The condition is a bit difficult," dealer Julian Schmitz-Avila also noticed immediately. Nevertheless, he offered 100 euros to start. In a quick battle between Wolfgang Pauritsch, Jos van Katwijk and Walter Lehnertz, the price even climbed to 340 euros. But shortly before Rassbach's highest estimate, the bidding came to a halt.

"I understand them because I'm a collector myself," said expert Annika Rassbach, trying to ease the situation. Picture: ZDF

"These are almost Dutch colors," recognized Lehnertz, who "would prefer" a German sign. Schmitz-Avila also smiled: "I would also prefer German beer."

Pauritsch finally offered the desired 350 euros, but seller Heinz refused, arguing: "The outer rust frame is a beautiful patina that matches the sign."

Van Katwijk offered 360 euros, Heinz countered with 400 euros, but the dealer refused: "Too much."

The seller emphasized the beautiful shield colors, Schmitz-Avila got in again, until van Katwijk raised the bid to 400. Heinz tried another 480 euros with Lehnertz, but van Katwijk won the bid.

