No time? blue News summarizes for you 28-year-old seller Robin made presenter Horst Lichter and expert Wendela Horz laugh in the ZDF jumble sale show "Bares für Rares".

Robin had brought along a duo of a necklace and a ring. Presenter Lichter asks about the provenance. Robin explains: "My grandpa asked me to sell this."

As it turns out, it is a real rarity. In fact, it's one of a kind.

Fortunately, the presenter has an expert at his side. "You're already beaming from ear to ear," observes Horst Lichter. "Yes, I can practically see the goldsmith in front of me," explains Wendela Horz. Show more

The "Bares für Rares" presenter was particularly taken with two pieces of jewelry in Monday's episode: "Very interesting," enthused Horst Lichter and began to fantasize: "It looks like a drop, held by gold, it could also be in the mountain."

Robin from Zeltingen-Rachtig had brought the necklace and the matching ring. Horst Lichter asked how it came to be in his Beitz. "My grandpa asked me to sell this," the 28-year-old explained.

"In the early 90s, my grandfather commissioned the jewelry for my grandmother," reported the automotive mechatronics technician. Not just rare, but unique. Lichter thought he recognized: "That's all we know."

Seller's statement makes Horst Lichter laugh

Expert Wendela Horz, on the other hand, knew more than her colleague, as always. "You're already beaming from ear to ear," Horst Lichter read in her face. "Yes, I can practically see the goldsmith in front of me," explained Wendela Horz.

The necklace consisted of a choker with an interchangeable pendant. Horz dated it to the late 80s or early 90s. At that time, matt-cut rock crystals were all the rage and people were fascinated by "anything that wasn't symmetrical", the expert knew.

The ring, which also featured a rock crystal, was in the same design. Wendela Horz discovered marks for the diamond weight on the ring and necklace: 0.25 carats. The rock crystal came to 60 carats. The gold hallmark revealed: 585 gold.

Also striking: the initials "RB". Wendela Horz knew that these stood for master goldsmith Renate Böhm. Her husband Eckhard and his wife "designed numerous creations in the 70s and were internationally successful with them", according to the expert.

Robin's asking price of 1300 euros was too low. The gold value was already 1400 euros. Wendela Horz considered up to 1800 euros to be realistic.

"I think grandpa will be very happy," assumed presenter Horst Lichter. "Absolutely," Robin also believed. Then he made Horz and Lichter laugh: "He promised me ten percent. I think I'll step on his foot again after the expert opinion turned out so high," Robin thought aloud.

Dealer Jan Cizek: "It's very unusual"

Robin placed his jewelry duo on the dealer's table right in the middle between David Suppes and his new colleague Ferdinand Resul Adanir. "Who is this for?" asked David Suppes. His rival was quicker ...

"May I?" asked Ferdinand Resul Adanir, not waiting for an answer as he claimed the necklace for himself with his hands. "Jewelry for the boys," Daniel Meyer thought.

"Jewelry for the ladies," objected salesman Robin. "In a very unusual design," praised Ferdinand Resul Adanir. "A rock crystal drop," said David Suppes. Daniel Meyer took a close look at the necklace. He also noticed the ring: "Oh, that's a great ring!"

"It's really well made, probably one of a kind," Ferdinand Resul Adanir suspected. And rightly so, as Robin confirmed. "Is that rock crystal or crystal?" Meyer wanted to know. Robin replied: "Rock crystal." "I think the ring is very special," said Elke Velten. The trader put the ring on and gazed at the sight in deep thought. Would she be able to take it off again?

"It's very unusual," said Jan Cizek. "Jan would say it's a cocktail ring," mused David Suppes. Jan Cizek also wanted to hold the jewelry in his hands. "I think the design is really great," explained David Suppes and bid the gold value: 1400 euros. Velten and Meyer followed suit. When Elke Velten threw 2000 into the room, Ferdinand Resul Adanir asked the guest whether they had "already arrived in the area where you feel comfortable".

"Absolutely," replied Robin honestly. Not high stakes, but he was happy with 2000 euros. The buyer was delighted: "I like eye-catchers like this in the store."

Robin also grinned happily: "A great return, I can already see the sparkle in Grandpa's eyes."

