Dozens of ads on YouTube explain the death of "Bares für Rares" star Fabian Kahl.
The 33-year-old ZDF junk dealer found out about the macabre online death notice from his friends. The fake news was generated using artificial intelligence.
Criminals post fake news on social media to make money. The videos say "Fabian Kahl was stabbed to death on the street" or "Shock! The cause of Fabian Kahl's death is unknown", reports "Bild".
Kahl is shocked and has clear words: "As I have been contacted several times by concerned friends and fans, I would like to make something clear. These rumors are false - I'm doing great," he told the German daily newspaper.
