"Bares for Rares" star Fabian Kahl was wrongly declared dead on YouTube. The 33-year-old is shocked because he is "doing extremely well". Swiss TV stars have also fallen victim to internet scammers.

Dozens of ads on YouTube explain the death of "Bares für Rares" star Fabian Kahl.

The 33-year-old ZDF junk dealer found out about the macabre online death notice from his friends. The fake news was generated using artificial intelligence.

Criminals post fake news on social media to make money. The videos say "Fabian Kahl was stabbed to death on the street" or "Shock! The cause of Fabian Kahl's death is unknown", reports "Bild".

Kahl is shocked and has clear words: "As I have been contacted several times by concerned friends and fans, I would like to make something clear. These rumors are false - I'm doing great," he told the German daily newspaper.

Swiss celebrities have also been affected by fake news

SRF meteorological presenter Sandra Boner has also fallen victim to internet scammers. She was misused for an inflammatory investment scam.

In the Instagram ad, forgers used a picture of Boner to claim that she had been murdered by a group of Albanians for a large sum of money.

When users click on the link, they are redirected to an external website with fraudulent content, in this case an alleged investment opportunity.

The ad was obviously a fake and also a scam, as Boner confirmed.

