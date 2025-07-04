"Bares für Rares" dealer Sarah Schreiber has announced her comeback on the ZDF flea market show after taking a break to have a baby. Picture: ZDF/Sven Bittner

"Bares für Rares" fans rejoice - a familiar face is returning to the screen: dealer Sarah Schreiber has announced her comeback on the ZDF jumble sale show after a long baby break.

Dealer Sarah Schreiber is back with an Instagram picture from the "Bares für Rares" set

The 37-year-old took several months off after becoming a mother for the first time last March. Show more

Sarah Schreiber returns to the auction table on the ZDF show "Bares für Rares". The dealer has not been seen on the jumble sale show since March - the reason: she became a mother.

The 37-year-old has now informed her fans about her upcoming comeback on Instagram.

Sarah Schreiber has been part of the permanent dealer team around presenter Horst Lichter since 2022. She became a mother for the first time in spring and took a break from TV filming for around six months.

Schreiber: "Enjoying these precious moments"

At the time, Schreiber explained that she wanted to "enjoy these precious moments with my little family". She did not reveal much more about her new family happiness.

Whether the baby is a boy or a girl was left open. She is also keeping her partner's name private.

Now the retailer has returned with an Instagram post. You can see a picture with her colleague Elke Velten-Tönnies during a coffee break.

"Back on the set of 'Bares für Rares'. First day of filming after the baby break - right back in the thick of things," Schreiber wrote.

However, it remains unclear when exactly she will be seen again in a broadcast episode. The production of the show takes place with a certain lead time. New recordings often only appear in the TV program weeks or months later.

So if you don't want to miss the dealer's return, you may have to be patient: "Bares für Rares" airs Mondays to Fridays at 3.05 pm on ZDF.

