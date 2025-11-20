"Bares für Rares" dealer Jan Cizek was totally thrilled by the ring on offer and was already thinking about getting married, while presenter Horst Lichter asked him in disbelief: "You bought the ring?" Picture ZDF

"I want to get married": "Bares für Rares" dealer Jan Cizek gets all excited about a ring on the ZDF flea market show. Is his wedding coming up soon?

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you What saleswoman Renate put on the table in the current edition of the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares" was tiny.

But the entourage ring had the potential for big emotions.

During the show, dealer Jan Cizek made a firm promise to say yes. Show more

A good 30 years ago, saleswoman Renate had received the piece of jewelry as a gift from her mother. But she never really warmed to it. Because it was too "flashy" for her, she wanted to get rid of the precious ring from the 1970s on "Bares für Rares".

First it was expert Patrick Lessmann's turn. In front of him was a gold ring with a total of twelve diamonds.

The blue, faceted center stone was particularly eye-catching: a tanzanite, which - as the name suggested - is found exclusively in Tanzania near Mount Kilimanjaro.

Expert Lessmann estimated a proud weight of 2.7 carats. The value was correspondingly high. The Entourage ring in its very good condition could change hands for 900 to 1000 euros, according to the expert.

"I'm going to give it to my sweet Marta"

Saleswoman Renate accepted the dealer's card, but had no idea that an emotional rollercoaster was waiting for her a little later.

"When I see the ring, I want to get married," beamed retailer Jan Cizek when he saw the sparkling jewelry. "A dream" that would perhaps also suit his Marta.

After all, a wedding was still on his agenda, as he revealed to presenter Horst Lichter. But the bidders didn't make it that easy for him:

Without exception, all the dealers were enthusiastic about the ring. Jan Cizek wanted to know what he would have to pay to get the good piece.

"You have to wait until the end," joked Lisa Nüdling. At the 1,500 euro mark, the dealer cheekily demanded: "I'll gladly let you have the ring if something happens." The promising answer from the marriage candidate: "That's what will happen."

Will the wedding bells soon ring for Jan Cizek?

Subsequently, Lisa Nüdling actually held back with further bids. After all, she didn't want to be responsible for the fact that there was no proposal in the end.

In the end, Jan Cizek and seller Renate agreed on 1700 euros. She wished him lots of fun with the ring and a successful proposal to boot. Would it really happen?

At the end of the show, presenter Horst Lichter asked incredulously: "You bought the ring?" - "Yes, an engagement ring. I'm going to give it to my sweet Marta." - "Just between the two of us," the presenter took him aside. "This is the fourth or fifth ring you've bought for Marta." The dealer agreed. "But the engagement ring, that's the first one."

Will the wedding bells really ring soon for Jan Cizek and his Marta?

