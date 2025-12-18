Bidding dispute over a collector's item: Annika Rassbach (left) picks up on a legendary scene from the Loriot classic "Pappa ante Portas" from 1991. ZDF

A very special T-shirt delights not only Horst Lichter in Wednesday's episode of "Bares für Rares" (ZDF). The dealers' room is also very taken with the collector's item - and wants to cut it up.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 34-year-old Loriot T-shirt with autographs by Loriot, Evelyn Hamann and Otto Waalkes caused quite a stir on the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares".

The shirt was from the filming of the cult film "Pappa ante Portas" (1991) and belonged to the seller's father, who only asked around 90 francs for it.

Dealer Wolfgang Pauritsch finally paid 1,300 francs for the rare collector's item and considered cutting it up. Show more

Horst Lichter once again demonstrated his comedic talent in the cult show "Bares für Rares" on ZDF. In the Wednesday program of the jumble sale show, he delivered a spontaneous sketch to match a Loriot object. But the object itself caused even more of a stir.

Annika Rassbach reacted with surprise when Lichter suddenly stepped up to the counter. "What are you doing here?" she asked in mock horror. Lichter replied dryly: "I live here." The expert added: "But not now, at this time of night" - picking up on a legendary scene from the Loriot classic "Pappa ante Portas" from 1991.

"That's one of the greatest films I've ever seen by Loriot," enthused Horst Lichter, looking at the matching T-shirt for the movie on the lectern. Agreement came immediately from Annika Rassbach, in whose eyes every single sketch in the movie was a hit.

Moe from Berlin had kept the T-shirt in his wardrobe for 34 years. The special piece originally belonged to his father, who was given it as a gift at the filming party for "Pappa ante Portas" (1991). As Moe told us, his father played the accordion at the party - including the "Snow Waltz" requested by Loriot.

As a thank you, Moe's father was given the T-shirt - including autographs from Evelyn Hamann and Loriot. But that wasn't all: Otto Waalkes was also a guest at the party and immortalized himself with his legendary Ottifanten. "How, Otto?", Lichter marveled - because the signature was hidden on the back of the shirt.

"That's one of the greatest films I've ever seen by Loriot," enthused Horst Lichter when he saw the T-shirt for the film "Pappa Ante Portas". ZDF

Seller wants to sell the T-shirt far below its value

Annika Rassbach knew even more: Otto Waalkes and Loriot were friends and even worked with the same producer at the time. Fittingly, the cotton shirt was adorned with an elephant - but not an Ottifant. The motif came from the cover of the book "Umgang mit Tieren", which Loriot had already published in 1962.

The seller wanted 100 euros (90 francs) for the special memento. According to Rassbach, he could expect to receive 200 to 250 euros (180 to 230 francs) for the rare T-shirt - although the true value can hardly be put into figures: "With the signatures and the story behind it, the sentimental value is much, much higher."

The shirt immediately caused a stir in the dealers' room - even before anyone spotted the surprise on the back. When Moe told the story of the Bergfest and brought Otto Waalkes into play as a celebrity guest, the eyes of the retailers suddenly widened. "I'm freaking out - Otto?" exclaimed Liza Kielon.

"That completely reshuffles the cards," commented the retailer on the surprising signature. Wolfgang Pauritsch immediately agreed: "Otto Waalkes is now also a gifted painter and illustrator and very successful". To show the shirt's full potential, Pauritsch thought about cutting out the Ottifant.

"How, Otto?" Horst Lichter marveled at the sight of the Ottifant on the back of the T-shirt. ZDF

"Wolfgang mustn't get it under any circumstances"

Not only colleague Susanne Steiger was visibly horrified at the thought. Liza Kielon could also hardly believe that someone would want to destroy the shirt. Her plan: to present the shirt in glass at the front and back so that the work would remain visible from all sides. "No, no, no," Benjamin Leo Leo also shouted: "Wolfgang mustn't get it under any circumstances!"

But Pauritsch wanted the shirt at all costs and fought a heated duel with Kielon. The dealer only gave in at 1400 euros (1300 francs) - and Pauritsch secured the collector's item. After the bidding thriller, Benjamin Leo Leo felt like he had been "run over by a D train" - and continued to hope that Pauritsch would not destroy the shirt ...