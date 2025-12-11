Julian Schmitz-Avila seems perplexed as the price for the Drüselkästchen keeps climbing - then he has an idea. ZDF

In the Christmas edition of "Bares für Rares", some particularly valuable treasures are brought to Horst Lichter and his team. One magnificent rarity makes a dealer's heart beat faster - and a bidding war begins.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you There were high bids in the Christmas edition of "Bares für Rares" at Drachenburg Castle.

A Tiffany silver cutlery set fetched 10,500 euros instead of 500.

A Meissen porcelain bowl and an old tile also fetched top prices.

Actress Larissa Marolt was unable to find a buyer for her gift pin from Emperor Franz Joseph I. Show more

The "Bares für Rares" team returns to Drachenburg Castle shortly before Christmas to dawdle in front of a festively decorated backdrop. Horst Lichter diligently hands out cookies, but also the coveted dealer card. In keeping with the festive season, the sellers experience real moments of happiness during the expertise, just like Elisabeth and her daughter Mina from Bissendorf.

In their luggage: a 124-piece set of Tiffany's silver cutlery from the period between 1872 and 1891 from the family estate. According to expert Wendela Horz, the six kilos of silver originally came from "a very rich banking dynasty".

Horz can easily confirm the asking price of 500 euros: "The silver purchase value today is around 7,000 euros." The seller has to swallow. At the total value of 8,000 to 10,000 euros, she can no longer hold back the tears, mother and daughter are in each other's arms.

In the dealer's room, Fabian Kahl reads out: "Tiffany & Co." Susanne Steiger cries out in excitement: "No! Really now? Tiffany?" She has to take a closer look. "A real silver treasure," she thinks. But Daniel Meyer snaps up the silver for 10,500 euros.

Tile with a curious history

When Stefan and Sonja from Wanna bring their tile picture to the expertise, Horst Lichter introduces them as "professional colleagues". He then reveals: "You both work full-time for the fire department, I'm a volunteer." He listens all the more intently to Sonja's story: Her grandfather once got the tile by porcelain painter Friedrich Müller from around 1822 from a neighbor.

Then the son of grandpa's partner snapped it up: "And then it ended up in an auction house and my grandpa bought it back." Now she wants to get rid of the piece: "There was a bit of an argument between my dad and his dad."

Lichter suspects: "So you're afraid it might bring a bit of bad luck?" Sonja nods: "Maybe." Detlev Kümmel estimates the "Camaldolese Monk" based on the original painting by Wilhelm Schadow at between 7,000 and 9,000 euros: "It's a unique piece!" Daniel Meyer spent as much as 6600 euros, far more than Sonja had hoped for.

"I met him when I was 19"

What interests Horst Lichter most about Holger and Gabriele from Nortorf is Gabriele's surname: von Bülow. This leads the presenter to conclude that they are Loriot's family. The legendary humorist's real name was Vicco von Bülow. Gabriele talks about the meetings of the extended family: "When I was 19, at my second family reunion, I met Loriot. He was very interested in who I was in love with."

Lichter laughs: "He was always a little rascal." The ring is to be sold by Gabriele's mother, preferably for 1500 euros. But Wendela Horz sees much more thanks to the high-carat gemstones: 8,000 to 10,000 euros. Susanne Steiger is prepared to fork out 7200 euros.

A Steiff sports mobile from the period between 1933 and 1935 also changed hands for 1320 euros, as did a "How High the Moon" armchair by Shirō Kuramata from 1992 for 6500 euros.

Original in the treasury of Augustus the Strong

A highlight awaits the team of dealers at the end: Heidelinde from Essen would like to sell a gift from her late husband. "It's amazing," says Lichter, admiring the magnificent Meissen porcelain bowl designed by Johann Joachim Kaendler in 1738. "The original is in Augustus the Strong's treasure chamber in the new Green Vault in Dresden," explains expert Rezepa-Zabel. "This is probably the most magnificent treasury in Europe."

This piece was made between 1860 and 1880: "The exoticism of the Dresden court is demonstrated here, in its material, its pleasures and its incredible splendor." Heidelinde would be satisfied with 3000 euros, but despite the damage, the value is an unexpected 8,000 to 10,000 euros!

"That's the Glandular Box," Daniel Meyer exults. "I've already got sweaty palms," says Fabian Kahl nervously. "Now you've amazed us all with a wonderful Drüselkästchen," he greets the seller. The bids quickly reach the expert level, with Fabian Kahl and Julian Schmitz-Avila also bidding five figures. As neither of them wants to give in, Schmitz-Avila makes the suggestion: "Shall we buy it together?" Kahl agrees, and the seller gets 11,200 euros for her little treasure.

Jungle star Larissa Marolt plays poker (too) high

As a star guest, Larissa Marolt wants to sell a gift pin from Emperor Franz Joseph I from the period between 1872 and 1887: "My mother bought it at auction at the Dorotheum in Vienna many years ago." Problem: The desired price of the actress known from the jungle camp is 7000 euros, Heide Rezepa-Zabel recognizes a value of only 2000 to 2500 euros. Nevertheless, the dealer's card is exceptionally available.

In the dealer's room, however, the Austrian insists on her original asking price. Wolfgang Pauritsch is interested as a fellow countryman and agrees to 3500 euros, but Marolt refuses: "I'll put it on myself now." Daniel Meyer comforts his fellow dealer: "She had it in her head, and it was good that you didn't do it."