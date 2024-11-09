Black Friday: Bargain hunting succeeds with these 9 tips On November 29, stores and online stores will be offering big discounts - it's Black Friday. Image: Unsplash/justinlim Julian Zrotz from Blackfridaydeals.ch knows the most important tips for preparing for the big shopping day. Image: zVg It's worth drawing up a shopping list in advance and setting priorities so that you don't lose track on Black Friday itself. Image: Unsplash/tamanna_rumee Black Friday: Bargain hunting succeeds with these 9 tips On November 29, stores and online stores will be offering big discounts - it's Black Friday. Image: Unsplash/justinlim Julian Zrotz from Blackfridaydeals.ch knows the most important tips for preparing for the big shopping day. Image: zVg It's worth drawing up a shopping list in advance and setting priorities so that you don't lose track on Black Friday itself. Image: Unsplash/tamanna_rumee

Black Friday is just around the corner. On November 29, it's time to hunt for bargains again. An expert gives tips on how to prepare for the big shopping day and warns against fake offers.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Black Friday on November 29 attracts shoppers with big discounts, but one expert warns against fake offers and advises comparing prices to identify real bargains.

There are particularly good discounts in the electronics and fashion sectors.

For a successful shopping trip, it is advisable to draw up a shopping list with priorities and a fixed budget in order to avoid unnecessary impulse purchases.

The expert also advises keeping an eye on alternatives such as Singles Day and Cyber Monday and signing up for newsletters. Show more

November 29th is a big shopping day - it's Black Friday again. And not only on Friday itself, but also on the other days of the week, stores and online stores will be offering tempting discounts.

Bargain hunters are already on alert and can hardly wait to strike. If you want to take part in Black Friday and don't want to be completely overwhelmed, you should be well prepared for the big shopping rush.

But are there any real bargains left? "Beware of fake offers," warns Julian Zrotz from Blackfridaydeals.ch in an interview with blue News. According to the shopping expert, some retailers increase prices before Black Friday to show supposedly high discounts. Zrotz advises: "Comparing prices beforehand helps to identify real bargains."

Shoppers can still find particularly good offers in the electronics and fashion sectors. "As retailers' warehouses tend to be full, prices on Black Friday 2024 are likely to be even more attractive than last year," predicts the Black Friday expert.

The run on sale offers at the end of November has not diminished at all. On the contrary: "In Switzerland, Black Friday is still the most popular shopping day of the year."

However, due to the somewhat subdued consumer sentiment, sales are expected to fall to CHF 470 million this year. Zrotz continues: "Since 2020, sales on Black Friday have always been between CHF 470 and 500 million."

To make sure you are well prepared for the bargain battle, Zrotz reveals some helpful tips:

Create a shopping list

and set priorities

It's best to make a list of all the products you really need or have been wanting for a while. This way, you won't run the risk of buying products that you don't actually need.

You should also think about what you really need in advance so that you can focus on these items. Not every offer is a must.

Create a budget

Big Black Friday discounts can be very tempting. To avoid spending too much money or buying something you can't actually afford, you should set yourself a budget in advance and then stick to it.

Find out what you want for Christmas presents



If possible, you can compile a list of your loved ones' Christmas gift wishes before Black Friday week. This will allow you to buy the first Christmas presents at a lower price. It will also help you avoid the stress of shopping just before Christmas Eve.

Research products and prices

in advance

In the run-up to the bargain event, you should clarify the prices and features of your desired products in detail. This will make it easier to keep an overview of the many similar products in the confusion of bargains.

Subscribe to the newsletter of your favorite stores

Many retailers distribute their best offers via newsletters. As a newsletter subscriber, you often receive exclusive benefits, such as advance information or the chance to strike before everyone else.

Pay attention to other shopping days

There are also real bargains on Singles Day, which takes place on November 11, and on Cyber Monday, which falls on the Monday after Black Friday, December 2. It can be worth keeping an eye out for discounts on these days too.

Discount codes and cashback

You should look out for additional voucher codes or cashback offers in advance, which can further reduce the purchase price. Especially with higher-priced items, it is often worth getting a few extra percent off.

Use price comparison platforms

To find the best deal, you should consult a price comparison platform before making a purchase. Prices often vary greatly between different retailers and although one store may offer a high discount, the product may be cheaper from another supplier.

Strike early

Most of the bargains go online in the online stores on Monday, November 25, or on Black Friday, November 29, right at midnight. The most popular offers are sold out shortly after midnight. It can therefore be worth staying up late on these days or getting up early the next morning.

