Soon to be parents: Baschi and Alana Netzer. Bild: Instagram/baschireal und alananetzer

Singer Baschi and Alana Netzer are expecting their first baby. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Musician Baschi and Alana Netzer will become parents for the first time next year.

The couple announce their baby news on Instagram.

Sometimes life writes the most beautiful songs all by itself," enthuses Baschi. Show more

"We're going to be parents and couldn't be happier," write the 39-year-old dialect star and his wife Alana Netzer on Instagram. A photo shows the happy couple lovingly nestled together on a balcony of their vacation home in Gstaad. The Basel-based singer has carefully placed his hand on his wife Alana's baby bump. She in turn holds her hand on his.

"A new chapter begins, full of love, hope and lots of gratitude," the couple commented on their baby news. "Sometimes life writes the most beautiful songs all by itself."

Gender still a secret

Alana tellsBlickthat she is currently 24 weeks pregnant. "I'm very lucky and have had a very pleasant pregnancy so far. I've been largely spared the typical symptoms that you often hear about," says the 38-year-old.

The couple want to keep the sex of their offspring a secret for the time being. "Yes, we know - and we're over the moon because it's exactly what we wanted. But we'll keep it to ourselves until the birth," says Alina.