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Son born Baschi and Alana Netzer in baby bliss

Maximilian Haase

17.4.2026

Baschi and Alana Netzer have become parents. (archive picture)
Baschi and Alana Netzer have become parents. (archive picture)
blue News

Baschi and Alana Netzer have become parents: Their son Lennon Ron Bürgin was born in Zurich, the couple announced on social media.

17.04.2026, 18:17

17.04.2026, 18:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Baschi and Alana Netzer have become parents.
  • Their son Lennon Ron Bürgin was born in Zurich on April 15.
  • "We are overjoyed and grateful for this gift," the new parents announced on Instagram.
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It's news that makes fans' hearts beat faster: Baschi (39) and his Alana Netzer (38) have become parents for the first time. Their son Lennon Ron Bürgin was born in Zurich on April 15, 2026.

The proud parents shared their baby happiness via Instagram: "We are overjoyed and grateful for this gift. We are enjoying our time together as a trio and already love our son dearly!" the new dad let his community know.

The couple officially announced their pregnancy in December 2025. Alana told Blick that she had a largely symptom-free time, while Baschi explained that he accompanied his wife to every doctor's appointment.