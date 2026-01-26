Jungle Camp 2026: These 12 celebrities move to the campfire Basel-based care specialist, influencer and reality TV actress Ariel is taking part in the jungle camp. The 22-year-old says of herself: "I'm 50 percent diva and 50 percent mommy." She also has a panic fear of animals. Image: RTL TV reality tourist and geriatric nurse Umut Tekin (28) says of his next TV adventure: "There will definitely be people in the camp who say: 'I feel triggered by Umut'." Image: RTL "Jungle trials? I eat everything, I drink everything, I swallow everything and I crawl through everything," says TV farmer Patrick Romer (30) about his strategy on "I'm a star, get me out of here". Image: RTL Trained druggist and reality actress Samira Yavuz (32) has a clear strategy in Australia: "I'll stay by the fire, no matter how unpleasant the jungle gets. I'm not a quitter!" Image: RTL "I'm sure I'll be going into the jungle very often...", oracles flight attendant and influencer Eva Benetatou (33). Image: RTL Singer Gil Ofarim (43) became famous in 2021 when he accused a Leipzig hotel of anti-Semitic behavior, but later admitted in court that this accusation was not true. "I turned my life around and worked on myself," he tells RTL. Image: RZL Simone Ballack is a hotel manager and ex-wife of football star Michael Ballack. The 49-year-old makes a challenge to her jungle camp rivals in the pre-match interview: "Everything I do, I want to win." Image: RTL "I know how to deal with fear when it comes over you," claims actress Mirja du Mont (49) before entering the jungle camp. Image: RTL Soap actor Stephen Dürr (51, "Unter uns") says of his RTL adventure: "The jungle is also a mental vacation for me to get away from my teenage daughters." Image: RTL Actor, author and Unicef ambassador Hardy Krüger Jr. (51, "Stauffenberg") is looking forward to Australia, because there "you can simply show what really makes you tick". Image: RTL Hubert Fella (57), product testing legend, is delighted: "The jungle is an accolade. You can't achieve more than that!" Image: RTL At 61, actress and voice actress Nicole Belstler-Boettcher is the longest-serving member of the 2026 jungle camp. She says: "I'm over 60 and get fewer roles. I would like to appear on TV again." Image: RTL Jungle Camp 2026: These 12 celebrities move to the campfire Basel-based care specialist, influencer and reality TV actress Ariel is taking part in the jungle camp. The 22-year-old says of herself: "I'm 50 percent diva and 50 percent mommy." She also has a panic fear of animals. Image: RTL TV reality tourist and geriatric nurse Umut Tekin (28) says of his next TV adventure: "There will definitely be people in the camp who say: 'I feel triggered by Umut'." Image: RTL "Jungle trials? I eat everything, I drink everything, I swallow everything and I crawl through everything," says TV farmer Patrick Romer (30) about his strategy on "I'm a star, get me out of here". Image: RTL Trained druggist and reality actress Samira Yavuz (32) has a clear strategy in Australia: "I'll stay by the fire, no matter how unpleasant the jungle gets. I'm not a quitter!" Image: RTL "I'm sure I'll be going into the jungle very often...", oracles flight attendant and influencer Eva Benetatou (33). Image: RTL Singer Gil Ofarim (43) became famous in 2021 when he accused a Leipzig hotel of anti-Semitic behavior, but later admitted in court that this accusation was not true. "I turned my life around and worked on myself," he tells RTL. Image: RZL Simone Ballack is a hotel manager and ex-wife of football star Michael Ballack. The 49-year-old makes a challenge to her jungle camp rivals in the pre-match interview: "Everything I do, I want to win." Image: RTL "I know how to deal with fear when it comes over you," claims actress Mirja du Mont (49) before entering the jungle camp. Image: RTL Soap actor Stephen Dürr (51, "Unter uns") says of his RTL adventure: "The jungle is also a mental vacation for me to get away from my teenage daughters." Image: RTL Actor, author and Unicef ambassador Hardy Krüger Jr. (51, "Stauffenberg") is looking forward to Australia, because there "you can simply show what really makes you tick". Image: RTL Hubert Fella (57), product testing legend, is delighted: "The jungle is an accolade. You can't achieve more than that!" Image: RTL At 61, actress and voice actress Nicole Belstler-Boettcher is the longest-serving member of the 2026 jungle camp. She says: "I'm over 60 and get fewer roles. I would like to appear on TV again." Image: RTL

Influencer Ariel from Basel is the youngest participant in Jungle Camp 2026. Nevertheless, she shows courage and confronts singer Gil Ofarim with his past and openly calls him a liar.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Influencer Ariel openly confronts singer Gil Ofarim in the 2026 jungle camp about his past in public and calls him a liar.

Ariel fails several jungle tests due to her fear of animals and disgust, which repeatedly leads to zero stars for the camp.

Right from the start of the season, Ariel is unable to pass any of the tests, which regularly earns her team nothing but rice and beans. Show more

As soon as they arrive at camp, the gossip starts. Around the campfire, singer Gil Ofarim complains that he feels unfairly treated by the media: "One minute of looking at someone nicely in the reality world and the press are already freaking out again."

Ariel wants to know exactly and says: "What do you mean exactly?"

Gil Ofarim continues: "The main thing is to write some nonsense. To make circulation, clickbaiting - whatever."

The Basel native doesn't let up and says to Ofarim: "What you did wasn't nonsense. What you did to the hotel employees. Or is that nonsense too?"

As a reminder: In 2021, Ofarim accused a Leipzig hotel of discriminating against him in an anti-Semitic way. He said that a member of staff had asked him to remove his Star of David necklace. The accusation sparked great outrage and solidarity. During the trial, however, it emerged that the accusation of anti-Semitism could not be substantiated. Gil Ofarim later admitted that he had misrepresented the incident. The proceedings ended in 2023 with a dismissal in exchange for a fine - for false accusation and defamation, blue News reported.

Ofarim countered - seemingly calmly: "I can't say anything about that because I'm not allowed to say anything. There is a cease-and-desist declaration, which I had to sign. That's why the process was over relatively quickly."

Later, Ariel says to the camera in the bush cabin: "In my opinion, that's a lie. Gil, the G stands for lied!"

Ariel has shown remarkable courage in the jungle camp so far: In conversations, she speaks plainly, shows attitude and doesn't shy away from discussion, as the talk with Gil Ofarim shows.

But as soon as things get serious, things turn sour. She lacks assertiveness in the challenges. While others fight, Ariel is overwhelmed. The overview of her botched competitions is a drama in three acts:

Jungle camp opener: Ariel fails at the disgusting buffet

Right at the start of "Dschungelcamp", Sonja Zietlow sends the twelve stars into a merciless food challenge. Everyone has one minute to eat their jungle delicacy. Delicacies such as camel anus, cow teat or bull kidney are on the menu.

While many contestants fight against their disgust, spit or pull through, Ariel clearly fails: she is given a piece of crocodile heart, puts it in her mouth - and spits it out again immediately. Her clear message: "I can't!" Ariel misses out on a star and causes a setback for her team.

Ariel's team comes away empty-handed and has to make do with rice and beans.

Knowledge makes Bah!: Zero points for Ariel and Hubert

On the second day, Ariel and Hubert have to take the test together. Their mission? To score points in the game "Wissen machg Bah!" to score points. Then, in the first week, the audience decides by telephone or app voting which candidate will be sent to the exams - in other words, who will face the tough challenges to earn stars and thus food for the group.

A stinking jungle garbage dump awaits them. For a year, the jungle garbage has been rotting away in two garbage cans and what's inside is more than just a stench: fish and meat waste and countless creatures, everything the jungle has to offer. Somewhere hidden in there are six stars per barrel. Within ten minutes, Ariel and Hubert must first answer questions in the garbage cans and then open combination locks that secure the stars.

After both have climbed into their barrel, Ariel screams almost without interruption. No matter what Hubert calls out to her, the woman from Basel simply doesn't listen. She stands motionless on the edge of the barrel, clinging to the ladder and doing nothing but screaming. Hubert gives it his all and shouts: "Ariel, look for the stars!" But nothing changes. "Ariel, just get in there," Jan also urges, to no avail. Hubert, on the other hand, fights. Between cockroaches, rats and crocodiles, the 58-year-old unscrews one question board after another, but Ariel screams, screams, screams and screams.

The result? A bitter zero stars for everyone. Ariel had set his sights high: "I wanted to overcome my fears. I was so scared!"

Wo-cable test: Ariel aborts test no. 3

For the third time in a row, Ariel has to take the jungle test on the third day.

Ariel bravely lies down in the earthy grave and it rains giant cockroaches and mealworms on her face. Ariel has to dig for loose cable ends in the earth and connect them. The more points she scores, the more food she can earn for the camp team.

But Ariel can't do it - her panic about the creepy-crawlies is too great. She breaks off the test in a panic; there are too many critters crawling all over her. Ariel is unable to calm her nerves and returns to the campfire - once again - without any points. A brief introduction to Ariel.

This means: once again, hardly any food ends up in the "IBES" stars' cooking pots. The menu is minimal - as always: rice and beans.

Will Ariel manage to overcome her disgust for all things creepy-crawly and score points for the team in the next test? Only time will tell - so far, the stars have not been aligned particularly well for Ariel.

