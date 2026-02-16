Ariel is the new Bachelorette on 3+. CH Media

Hardly any reality star is currently making as many headlines as Ariel - and this is likely to increase soon. The Basel native with the sharp-tongued demeanor is taking over the awarding of roses on 3+. For the candidates, this means that charm alone will not be enough - they will have to dress warmly.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jungle camp participant Ariel is the new Bachelorette.

The 22-year-old from Basel is looking for a new love on 3+.

She became famous through numerous reality formats - and her sharp tongue.

It is not yet known when the 11th season will start. The previous seasons started in April. Show more

Jungle camp participant Ariel is the new Bachelorette. The 22-year-old from Basel will soon be handing out roses on 3+, where she will be looking for a new love.

Ariel is an expert in the TV business - or to put it another way, she is a TV tourist who travels from show to show.

She has already appeared on shows such as "The Real Life #züri", "Love Fool", "Are You The One? - Realitystars in Love", "Prominent getrennt" and, most recently, the German jungle camp. There she attracted a lot of attention with her verbal attacks. Her favorite victim around the campfire: Gil ("the L stands for lies") Ofarim.

Not a Bachelorette who wants to please everyone

But how sharp-tongued will she be as the Bachelorette? Or will she show her tame, romantic side in season 11? Probably not. Fans of trash TV can look forward to a spicy edition.

As the youngest "Bachelorette" in Swiss TV history, she stands for a generation that doesn't want to please - but shows attitude. She says what she thinks. She asks questions when things get awkward. Better honest than nice. Rather provocative than conformist.

Ariel is actually called Valeria

The Basel native is actually called Valeria. She was given the name Ariel by friends who named her after the mermaid because of her red hair, which she wore until recently.

She does not say her surname publicly. It bothers her that the media sometimes refer to her as Ariel Hediger and use her ex-boyfriend's surname. She recently clarified on Instagram: "I was never married! My name is definitely not Hediger."

Ariel is the mother of a soon-to-be two-year-old daughter.

Tailor-made casting

The 11th season will be a grab bag - with a Bachelorette who speaks her mind. Not one who is afraid of confrontation and likes to show off her rough edges on TV.

It's going to be a riotous season - and that's a given.

Ariel is looking for a man at eye level who, by her own admission, is a gentleman and likes children. A conformist, a bore? He has no chance with the Basel woman.

And for the first time, the Bachelorette casting is being adapted. The channel has now started the search for participants.

More videos from the department