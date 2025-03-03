1:35 p.m.

Kieran Culkin was considered the favourite in the run-up to the Oscars with his role in "A Real Pain" - and the US actor wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The award for his portrayal of the chaotic but lovable Benji in Jesse Eisenberg's "A Real Pain" was his first win at the Academy Awards and his first nomination. In the film, Culkin sets out with his cousin (Eisenberg) to uncover his family history at the time of the Holocaust.

Kieran Culkin at his Oscar speech on Sunday. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Robert Downey Jr, who scooped his first Oscar last year with "Oppenheimer", presented Culkin with the golden statuette.

Culkin beat nominees Guy Pearce ("The Brutalist"), Edward Norton ("Like A Complete Unknown"), Yuri Borisov ("Anora") and his colleague from the TV series "Succession", Jeremy Strong ("The Apprentice"). Culkin was thus able to continue his dominance in this year's award season. The Oscar category was one of the few this year with a clear favorite, after Culkin had already won the Golden Globe, the BAFTA, the Independent Spirit Award, the SAG Award and a number of critics' awards for his performance.