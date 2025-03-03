Oscars 2025 in the ticker Basel's Tim Fehlbaum misses out on Oscar for Original Screenplay +++ Kieran Culkin is Best Supporting Actor
The 97th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night. Talk show host Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars ceremony, which began at 4 p.m. local time (1 a.m. Swiss time). The race for Best Picture is considered wide open this year. blue News will keep you up to date here.
2:15
"Best Adapted Screenplay" goes to "Conclave" author Peter Straughan
"Conclave" receives its first of eight possible Oscars. Author Peter Straughan accepts the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
-
2.11 a.m.
Basel's Tim Fehlbaum misses out on Oscar for original screenplay
Tim Fehlbaum from Basel misses out on the Oscar for best original screenplay. Fehlbaum wrote the screenplay for "September 5", in which he sheds light on the 1972 Munich Olympics bombing from the perspective of US journalists at the time.
Instead, the Oscar goes to Sean Baker for "Anora". The screenwriter beat Fehlbaum, Moritz Binder and Tim and Alex David ("September 5"), Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold ("The Brutalist"), Jessie Eisenberg ("A Real Pain") and Coraile Fargeat ("The Substance").
-
2 o'clock
"Best Costume Design" for "Wicked" designer Paul Tazewell
Paul Tazewell ("Wicked") is the first black American to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design. A well-deserved win given the competition: Tazewell beat Linda Muir ("Nosferatu"), Arianne Phillips ("Like A Complete Unknown"), Janty Yates and David Crossman ("Gladiator II") and the German Lisy Christl ("Conclave").
-
1:59 p.m.
Best animated short film: "In the Shadow of the Cypress"
"In the Shadow of the Cypress" is the winner in the "Best Animated Short Film" category.
Goldie Hawn and Andrew Garfield present the Oscar.
-
1.58 pm
Oscar for best animated feature film for "Flow"
"Flow" wins the award for best animated feature film. It is the first production from Latvia to be honored with the trophy. And the win was also a first for filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis: it was his first ever Academy Award.
Flow" is about a black cat, a dog, a capybara, a lemur and a bird trying to survive a devastating flood.
-
1:50
Culkin to his wife: "Let's get going with the kids"
In a charming, casual speech, which he addressed primarily to his wife, actress Jazz Charton, Culkin told a short story. Years ago, he had asked her to have a fourth child if he won an Oscar. They hadn't talked about this exchange in years, he said, and he chose this moment to remind her. "Then let's get started on the kids," Culkin joked.
-
1:35 p.m.
Oscar for best male supporting actor goes to Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin was considered the favourite in the run-up to the Oscars with his role in "A Real Pain" - and the US actor wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The award for his portrayal of the chaotic but lovable Benji in Jesse Eisenberg's "A Real Pain" was his first win at the Academy Awards and his first nomination. In the film, Culkin sets out with his cousin (Eisenberg) to uncover his family history at the time of the Holocaust.
Robert Downey Jr, who scooped his first Oscar last year with "Oppenheimer", presented Culkin with the golden statuette.
Culkin beat nominees Guy Pearce ("The Brutalist"), Edward Norton ("Like A Complete Unknown"), Yuri Borisov ("Anora") and his colleague from the TV series "Succession", Jeremy Strong ("The Apprentice"). Culkin was thus able to continue his dominance in this year's award season. The Oscar category was one of the few this year with a clear favorite, after Culkin had already won the Golden Globe, the BAFTA, the Independent Spirit Award, the SAG Award and a number of critics' awards for his performance.
-
1:20
Conan O'Brien takes aim at Karla Sofía Gascón
O'Brien (61) lashed out at actress Karla Sofía Gascón at the opening of the Oscars. The leading actress of the film "Emilia Pérez" had made Islamophobic and racist comments in old, now deleted posts on the portal X - which sparked controversy.
US comedian O'Brien initially joked about several nominated films. In "Anora", the F-word ("fuck") was used 479 times. "That's three times more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's PR agent," he said. "Karla, if you want to tweet about the Oscars, remember: my name is Jimmy Kimmel." Kimmel had previously hosted the awards show.
-
1.19 p.m.
After devastating fires: Tribute to Los Angeles
The Oscars ceremony began with a tribute to the city of Los Angeles, where severe forest fires had caused devastating damage.
-
1.18 pm
Premiere for Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien (61), who is hosting the Oscars for the first time, is introduced as a "four-time Oscar watcher".
-
1:15 p.m.
"Over the Rainbow" - Ariana Grande opens the Oscars ceremony
Ariana Grande rings in the ceremony in a glittering red gown and with the song "Over the Rainbow". With "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Eviro, she then performs "Defying Gravity", the soundtrack to the musical.
-
0:50
Pro-Palestinian protest blocks access to the Oscars
A pro-Palestinian protest briefly blocked access to the red carpet of the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday afternoon (local time). At around 3.16pm local time, the Academy informed the attendees of the gala that they should remain in their vehicles because the event was currently unable to receive any more guests. Ten minutes later, it was announced that the arrival of the stars could continue. In the meantime, the carpet had been largely cleared. According to the information, demonstrators had cordoned off Highland Avenue in Los Angeles and briefly brought the flow of arrivals to the Oscars to a standstill.
Political statements were also present on the red carpet. At the awards ceremony, actor Guy Pearce ("The Brutalist") wore a pin with the inscription "Free Palestine", which shows a white dove and a golden branch. Pearce, who has expressed his support for the Palestinian people with various pins throughout the awards season, said: "It's the least we can do." He was in favor of recognizing an independent state of Palestine, he said on the red carpet. The territory should get as much support as possible "because it absolutely needs it," Pearce continued.
-
0.20 a.m.
First political statements on the red carpet
The first political statements have appeared on the red carpet of the 97th Academy Awards. Small symbols of protest were found amidst the elegant gowns and suits of the film stars on Sunday afternoon (local time). "Conclave" author Peter Straughan, for example, demonstrated his support for Ukraine with a pin on his suit showing the country's flag. "Just to say that we shouldn't turn our backs on Ukraine," Straughan told the magazine "Variety".
Following the unprecedented scandal between US President Donald Trump and his deputy J.D. Vance and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the White House, Straughan was not the only one to show his solidarity for Ukraine with the pin. The team behind the film "Porcelain War", nominated for best documentary, which tells the story of Ukrainian artists who swapped their paintbrushes for weapons to fight against the Russian invasion, also wore pins with the Ukrainian flag.
And Swedish singer and actress Kayo Shekoni lifted her black heel to unveil the words "free Congo" on the red carpet and stand up for the conflict-ridden African country.
-
