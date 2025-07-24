Bastian Baker wished Marina Morena a happy birthday with this picture in his Instagram story. Screenshot Instagram

With a birthday greeting in Portuguese and a joint vacation photo, the musician confirms his love for Brazilian Marina Morena for the first time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bastian Baker posts a birthday greeting on Instagram to Marina Morena, with whom he is apparently in a relationship.

The Brazilian works in artist management and publicly showed her affection for Baker back in May.

The couple show their affection in a photo in the sand dunes, and Baker is beaming from ear to ear - he wrote his message in Portuguese. Show more

Bastian Baker posted a loving birthday greeting in an Instagram story. "Happy birthday to the most incredible woman in the world. I'm so lucky to have you in my life!" wrote the singer-songwriter from Lausanne.

In the accompanying photo, the 34-year-old can be seen in swimming trunks in sand dunes with a woman - Baker is beaming all over his face. The "most incredible woman" is the Brazilian Marina Morena, as reported by Blick. She is the co-founder of a career and brand management agency that specializes in the placement of singers, actors and artists.

Back in May, Morena shared a photo with the Swiss musician on Instagram and wished him a happy birthday. "I love you very much," she wrote in Portuguese.

Remarkably, Baker also wrote his latest congratulations in Portuguese. He told "20 Minuten" at the beginning of the year that he was learning the language and translating some of his songs into Portuguese. "I'm still learning and improving it at the moment. But it's a Latin language and since I speak Spanish, French and Italian, it's easier for me because I'm familiar with the words," he told the news portal.

Even then, he emphasized his enthusiasm for Brazil: "There really is no other place on the planet that makes me as happy as Brazil," said the singer-songwriter.

